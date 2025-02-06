Belize: Body of 6-year-old autistic boy found in sea hours after he ran from school

The CCTV footages showed Gabriel running from Stella Maris through Freetown Road down Kelly Street and near BTL park on Princess Margaret drive.

Belize: In a tragic incident, a 6-year-old autistic student at Stella Maris School was found floating in the sea hours after he made a miraculous escape from his school. It is suspected that the boy drowned in the sea.

As per locals, they saw the boy named Gabriel Pablo Orellano in the Hangar Area almost before his body was discovered in the water. The investigation is ongoing into the matter to probe any foul play.

Police told media that the boy’s dead body was found floating on the water, covered in a towel.

CCTV Footage Surfaces

The CCTV footages showed Gabriel running from Stella Maris through Freetown Road down Kelly Street and near BTL park on Princess Margaret drive.

On multiple occasions passersby tried take a hold of him but he managed to slip away and continued running. Police are also checking the security management of the school to identify any lags.

Reportedly, bystanders pulled the child’s body from the water and attempted to administer CPR on him. The locals then alerted the authorities, and he was identified at the scene by his grandmother, Minelia Orellano, a 55-year-old domestic worker from M&M Street, Belize City.

The body showed no signs of injury, and it has been transferred to the KHMH morgue, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Education Minister reviews school security after tragedy

Two days after the tragic drowning incident of a 6-year-old special child, Minister of Education Francis Fonseca met with Orellano's parents to personally brief them on the progress of the investigation and the measures taken so far.

Fonseca stated that the Ministry is conducting a comprehensive review to identify potential security gaps that allowed the child to leave the schoolyard undetected.

He said, “A full investigation is underway, and we are working along with the Belize Police Department. I have also assured full support to the family.”