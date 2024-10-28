Barbados unveils events for 2024 National Cultural Foundation Celebrations: "The Fire of Creativity Burns"

The event will kick off with finals of the NIFCA Dance on Friday at Frank Collymore Hall at 6: 00 pm.

Barbados: The events for the celebration of the 2024 National Cultural Foundation of Barbados have been unveiled under the theme- "The Fire of Creativity Burns" from November 1 to 17, 2024.

The event will kick off with the finals of the NIFCA Dance on Friday at Frank Collymore Hall at 6:00 pm. On November 2, 2024, the event named BPWCCUL NIFCA Culinary Arts- Exhibition and Food Fair will be held at Queen’s Park Steel Shed and Ground at 10:00 am. The NIFCA Music finals will also be held at Frank Collymore Hall at 6:00 pm.

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, the finals of the NIFCA Theatre Arts will be held at Frank Collymore Hall at 6:00 pm. The finals of the NIFCA Junior Night will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024, at Frank Collymore Hall at 6:00 pm.

On Friday, November 8, 2024, the event named NIFCA Music in the Square will be held at the Golden Square Freedom Park at 6:00 pm. On Saturday, November 9, 2024, the name of the event is NIFCA Music in the Square which is scheduled to be held on Golden Square Freedom Park at 6:00 pm.

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the NIFCA Lit Limez will be held at Cricket Legends of Barbados at 5:00 pm. On Friday, November 15, 2024, the NIFCA Film Screenings will be held at Lower Bay Street at 6:00 pm. On Saturday, November 16, 2024, the NIFCA Visual Arts will be held, featuring the grand opening of the NIFCA Finals Exhibition at Queen’s Park Gallery and Street Shed. The exhibition will continue daily from 10 am to 6 pm and then on Saturday until December 7, 2024.

The exhibition will be held AT 10:00 am. On the last day of the event, the NIFCA Performing Arts Gala will be held at Garfield Sobers Gymnasium at 6:00 pm.