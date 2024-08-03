Pie-O-De-Crop comes to end, final night feature diverse artistes' lineup

The finals night for Pic-O-De-Crop held at National Botanical Gardens spread all the magic around where 17 finalists Challange for the 2024 Calypso Monarch Crown entertained the audience.

As Crop Over celebrations are live in Barbados, the festivities being held are unwinding the minds and souls of the attendees.

The finals night for Pic-O-De-Crop held at National Botanical Gardens spread all the magic around where 17 finalists Challange for the 2024 Calypso Monarch Crown entertained the audience.

The event is live on the official YouTube channel (NCF Barbados). Various performers with their energetic performances set the stage on fire. The artists featured their special performances as-

TAE performed A Big Circus

Billboard performed War

John Yarde - De Ultimate Price

Grateful Co. - Product of Change

Sammy Dellu - Bajan Movie

Eric Lewis - Tight Lip

Darin Holder - Encore

Sir Ruel - A single Bullet

Colin Spencer - Fear

Kid Site - Viral

Chrystal- De Proposal

Sammy G – Culture

Mr. Deejay- My Other Senses

Much other is yet to be featured, as it is going live in the nation. The month-long celebrations will continue with the One Soca 5.0 on August 4, 2024 (Sunday). Under this, interested ones can take advantage of Park & Ride. The price introduced for the trip is $7 per trip.

And, the park and ride service will board from Queen’s College, Garfield Sobers Gymnasium and National Cultural Foundation.

The country is enthusiastically celebrating 50 years of Crop over bliss as it is the traditional harvest festival, having had its early beginnings on the Sugar Cane plantations during slavery.

The blend of music, art, and community spirit even makes it more vibrant. The epitome of it is the Calypso which has been a crucial part of the Crop Over Festival, dictating the cultural stories, struggles, victories through the rhythms and beats.

The celebrations under this run for three months in the country which started form the month of June and from the time are continuously gracing the streets of the country through the parades, stage performances, cultural presentation and so on.

Many of the events are to be the part of the festival, the schedule to which has been unveiled by the tourism ministry. The list of events for the week are as follows-

August 4 (Sunday)

Bridgetown Market Party Zones at Prince Alice Highway & Mighty Grynner Highway

Soca 5.0 at the National Botanical Gardens, Codrington, St. Michael at 7:00 pm.

Brek-Fus: The Bajan Experience, whose venue is not yet announced, will take place at 7:00 am.

Vibe Land, whose venue is not yet announced, will take place at 2:00 pm.

Rum punch at 3:00 pm and the venue is yet to be announced.

Duttimess Jouvert at 4:00 am, to which the venue is yet to be announced.

Meet Me on the Dance Floor at Princess Margaret School Hall, St. Philip at 7:30 pm.

August 5 (Monday)

Grand Kadooment from Bridgetown to Mighty Grynner Highway at 9:00 am.

August 6 (Tuesday)

Echo - Day 2 at 3:00 pm.

BonVoyage at MC Inspire 2 at 9:00 pm.

August 9 (Friday)

Soca Central at J-Scape Bar Dash Road, Bank Hall at St Michael at 6:00 pm.

August 10 (Saturday)

Golden Soca at the Cricket Legends, Fontabelle, St. Michael at 7:00 pm.

August 11 (Sunday)