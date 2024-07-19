Friday, 9th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Barbados: August Schedule for 50th Crop over Celebrations out

The Crop over is the time of great celebrations in Barbados as it is the traditional harvest festival, having had its early beginnings on the Sugar Cane plantations during slavery.

Friday, 19th July 2024

Barbados: The Crop over is the time of great celebrations in Barbados as it is the traditional harvest festival, having had its early beginnings on the Sugar Cane plantations during slavery. 

It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the country. The tourism authority of Barbados has released the calendar to the event list. For the month of August, the list to the calendar for crop over celebrations is as follows-

On August 1 (Thursday)

  •  ICE will take place, The Lawns of the Philip Balgrove Training Turf, Garfield Sobers Complex at Christ Church at 4:00 pm.
  • Ship Ahoy Cooler Cruise at MV Harbour Master at 9:00 pm.
  • Jabnival (Savvy on the Bay) at Bay Street, St Michael at 11:30 pm.

On August 2 (Friday)

  • Pic-O-De-Crop Finals at the National Botanical Gardens, Codrinfgton at St. Michael at 8:00 pm.
  • Chilz at #30 Belle Plantation, St. Michael at 12:00 pm.
  • We Ting Beach Party at TBA at 3:00 pm.
  • Amnesia at Hi Gate Gardens Dash Valley at St. George at 4:00 pm.

On August 3 (Saturday) 

  • Foreday Morning Jam at Mighty Grynner Highway, St. Michael at 1:00 am.
  • Bridgetown Market Party Zones at Prince Alice Highway & Mighty Grynner Highway
  • A Trip to Shiners Paradise at M.V. Harbor Master Speightstown, St. Peter at 5:00 pm.
  • Dis Rick at Garfield Sobers Gymnasium Car Park, Wildey, St. Michael at 8:00 pm.

On August 4 (Sunday)

  • Bridgetown Market Party Zones at Prince Alice Highway & Mighty Grynner Highway
  • Soca 5.0 at the National Botanical Gardens, Codrington, St. Michael at 7:00 pm.
  • Brek-Fus: The Bajan Experience, whose venue is not yet announced, will take place at 7:00 am.
  • Vibe Land, whose venue is not yet announced, will take place at 2:00 pm.
  • Rum punch at 3:00 pm and the venue is yet to be announced.
  • Duttimess Jouvert  at 4:00 am, to which the venue is yet to be announced.
  • Meet Me on the Dance Floor at Princess Margaret School Hall, St. Philip at 7:30 pm.

On August 5 (Monday)

  • Grand Kadooment from Bridgetown to Mighty Grynner Highway at 9:00 am.

On August 6 (Tuesday)

  • Echo - Day 2 at 3:00 pm.
  • BonVoyage at MC Inspire 2 at 9:00 pm.

On August 9 (Friday)

  • Soca Central at J-Scape Bar Dash Road, Bank Hall at St Michael at 6:00 pm.

On August 10 (Saturday)

  • Golden Soca at the Cricket Legends, Fontabelle, St. Michael at 7:00 pm.

On August 11 (Sunday)

  • Cups Up: Summer Daze at MC Inspire 2 Helipad Parking Lot, Bridgetown at 4:00 pm.

On August 17 (Saturday)

  • KAPU Forbidden Tropical Boat Ride at MC Buccaneer at 8:00 am.

On August 24 (Saturday)

  • Bali in the Gardens at the Elite Enterprises Waterford, St Michael at 4:00 pm.

On August 25 (Sunday)

  • A Journey To Youruba: The Hidden Gem at 4:00 pm, the venue for this is yet to be announced.

For this year, the celebrations mark 50 years with spreading the vibes of accomplishment.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

BTMI head announces solid 2018 performance

Friday, 19th July 2024

Kellie Bentz, Head of Airbnb's Global Causes team, and Ronald Jackson, Executive Director of CDEMA.
Uncategorised

Airbnb and CDEMA partner to strengthen emergency preparedness, response a...

Friday, 19th July 2024

Uncategorised

Barbadians can book appointments for COVID-19 vaccine online from June 12

Friday, 19th July 2024

Uncategorised

Pakistan begins training for 1st T20 against West Indies in Barbados

Friday, 19th July 2024

Barbados record another COVID-19 related death, total toll now 50
Uncategorised

Barbados record another COVID-19 related death, total toll now 50

Friday, 19th July 2024

Team India to play 2 practice matches in Barbados before IND vs WI in Dominica (PC - Facebook account of BCCI)
Uncategorised

Team India to play 2 practice matches in Barbados before IND vs WI in Dom...

Friday, 19th July 2024

Barbados PM Mia Mottley attends EU CELAC Summit in Brussels
Uncategorised

Barbados PM Mia Mottley attends EU CELAC Summit in Brussels

Friday, 19th July 2024

Barbados Food &amp; Rum Festival 2023 to be held from Oct 19-22, know schedule (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Barbados Food & Rum Festival 2023 to be held from Oct 19-22, know schedul...

Friday, 19th July 2024