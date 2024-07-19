Barbados: August Schedule for 50th Crop over Celebrations out

The Crop over is the time of great celebrations in Barbados as it is the traditional harvest festival, having had its early beginnings on the Sugar Cane plantations during slavery.

It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the country. The tourism authority of Barbados has released the calendar to the event list. For the month of August, the list to the calendar for crop over celebrations is as follows-

On August 1 (Thursday)

ICE will take place, The Lawns of the Philip Balgrove Training Turf, Garfield Sobers Complex at Christ Church at 4:00 pm.

Ship Ahoy Cooler Cruise at MV Harbour Master at 9:00 pm.

Jabnival (Savvy on the Bay) at Bay Street, St Michael at 11:30 pm.

On August 2 (Friday)

Pic-O-De-Crop Finals at the National Botanical Gardens, Codrinfgton at St. Michael at 8:00 pm.

Chilz at #30 Belle Plantation, St. Michael at 12:00 pm.

We Ting Beach Party at TBA at 3:00 pm.

Amnesia at Hi Gate Gardens Dash Valley at St. George at 4:00 pm.

On August 3 (Saturday)

Foreday Morning Jam at Mighty Grynner Highway, St. Michael at 1:00 am.

Bridgetown Market Party Zones at Prince Alice Highway & Mighty Grynner Highway

A Trip to Shiners Paradise at M.V. Harbor Master Speightstown, St. Peter at 5:00 pm.

Dis Rick at Garfield Sobers Gymnasium Car Park, Wildey, St. Michael at 8:00 pm.

On August 4 (Sunday)

Bridgetown Market Party Zones at Prince Alice Highway & Mighty Grynner Highway

Soca 5.0 at the National Botanical Gardens, Codrington, St. Michael at 7:00 pm.

Brek-Fus: The Bajan Experience, whose venue is not yet announced, will take place at 7:00 am.

Vibe Land, whose venue is not yet announced, will take place at 2:00 pm.

Rum punch at 3:00 pm and the venue is yet to be announced.

Duttimess Jouvert at 4:00 am, to which the venue is yet to be announced.

Meet Me on the Dance Floor at Princess Margaret School Hall, St. Philip at 7:30 pm.

On August 5 (Monday)

Grand Kadooment from Bridgetown to Mighty Grynner Highway at 9:00 am.

On August 6 (Tuesday)

Echo - Day 2 at 3:00 pm.

BonVoyage at MC Inspire 2 at 9:00 pm.

On August 9 (Friday)

Soca Central at J-Scape Bar Dash Road, Bank Hall at St Michael at 6:00 pm.

On August 10 (Saturday)

Golden Soca at the Cricket Legends, Fontabelle, St. Michael at 7:00 pm.

On August 11 (Sunday)

Cups Up: Summer Daze at MC Inspire 2 Helipad Parking Lot, Bridgetown at 4:00 pm.

On August 17 (Saturday)

KAPU Forbidden Tropical Boat Ride at MC Buccaneer at 8:00 am.

On August 24 (Saturday)

Bali in the Gardens at the Elite Enterprises Waterford, St Michael at 4:00 pm.

On August 25 (Sunday)

A Journey To Youruba: The Hidden Gem at 4:00 pm, the venue for this is yet to be announced.

For this year, the celebrations mark 50 years with spreading the vibes of accomplishment.