PM Mottley appeals Barbadians to stand united in fight against crime

Amid an upsurge in criminal violence, the Prime Minister- Mia Amor Mottley urged the citizens on Saturday to pause for five minutes in a symbolic gesture of national unity and peace-making.

On Monday, a radio and television broadcast was held, where the Prime Minister said, “I ask every Barbadian, each of us, to pause for five minutes this Saturday at midday, for silent reflection wherever we are, whatever we are doing, other than of course the essential services.”

She further added that the Barbadians should step up in a united effort whether they see, touch, engage or participate in restoring the peace to an island. Considerably, the records stated an increase in the murders which is the major concern for the people there.

As per the reports, the estimation of 30 killings rounds to more than the double of the total number recorded last year. Considering this only, Mia Amor Mottley warned law enforcement authorities to deal with this state strictly.

Under the warning, she mentioned to the authorities to deal sternly with a “handful of individuals who seek to cause panic in the country.”

It is the crop over season in Barbados where the country marks the celebrations of an official end of the sugar cane season. This is a celebration in the forms of a variety of parties and other festivities that take place in the country from dusk to dawn.

Not only this, as well art and crafts markets, culinary-driven street fairs and much more marks the celebrations for the end of Crop Over in Barbados. The celebrations are to take place from July 31, 2024 to August 6, 2024.

During such celebration times, it is even more important to ensure safety and security. No new policy initiative has been announced in the country to strengthen security. However, she called for a renewed focus on moral and religious education, making it clear to the Barbadians that the country as a whole must address the absence of religious and moral grounding of the children.

As well, she told the citizens that they should not turn a blind eye to crime in their communities. She laid an emphasis on closing eyes and remaining silent indirectly authorizing its indiscriminate and unlawful use.