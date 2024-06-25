Barbados experiences June as Heritage Month
The country, Barbados celebrates June as a Heritage Month. The celebrations in the country are set with the four-part mini-series named as “Celebrating and Preserving Our Heritage.”
Tuesday, 25th June 2024
Under the celebrations, a historian – Dr. Henderson Cater will guide on an informative heritage tour to four historically important sites. There will as well be a few celebrity guests who are; Chef Damian Leach; Cricket legend – Tino Best; International surfer – Chelsea Tuach and a radio personality and DJ – Patrick “Salt” Bellamy.
There will be four episodes that will guide the significant historical occurrences that have shaped Barbados’ past. The schedule to the series is-
June 25, 2024 (Tuesday)
The Arawak Temple, St Peter with Chef Damain Leach at 6:30pm
June 27, 2024 (Thursday)
General Williams Tomb, St. Thomas with Cricket Legend Tino Best at 6:30pm
June 28, 2024 (Friday)
The Train Ruins, Belle Plaine, St Andrew with International Surfer Chelsea Tuach at 6:45pm
June 29, 2024 (Saturday)
Molasses Bridge, Blackman’s Plantation, St. Joseph with Patrick Salt Bellamy
Barbados has a very vibrant history that is worth exploring and this series would extend an opportunity to the people to experience the rich heritage of the nation. There are several places that speak of the vibrancy of the country.
There are several of the attractions that allure the people to have the excursion of the country. The list to them is –
- Arlington House Museum
- St. Nicholas Abbey
- Sam Lord’s Castle
- Parliament Buildings
- Codrington College
- Harrison’s Cave
- The Baobab Tree
Such a list of places promises a great excursion. These eight cultural destinations state of the natural wonders to architectural feats and historical landmarks. With all the beautiful places in it, the country has become one of the tourists’ dream destinations.
No doubt, the country is small in size, however, the uniqueness which the country holds is worth exploring.
