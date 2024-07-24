Serious injuries witnessed after unit overturned at construction site of Troy Bridge

The residents of the area mentioned that on Tuesday afternoon, the excavator was being used to demolish the remaining section of the bridge when the structure collapsed, causing the unit to overturn into the river.

Jamaica: As the construction works at the Troy Bridge in Trelawny, Jamaica were announced to commence this week, the excavator operator narrowly escaped serious injuries when the unit overturned into the Hector’s River at the site.

The residents of the area mentioned that on Tuesday afternoon, the excavator was being used to demolish the remaining section of the bridge when the structure collapsed, causing the unit to overturn into the river.

The concern over the same has been raised by the residents as they have claimed that the folklore-like slaughtering of a goat or chicken and the shedding of its blood was not done before the demolition work commenced.

One of the residents named Dulcy Bromfield highlighted that she prayed to God at Church on Sunday so that there would be no accidents or deaths during the construction of the new Troy Bridge.

Last week, the National Works Agency (NWA) announced that the collapsed Troy Bridge which is connecting North West Manchester and Southern Trelawny. In August 2021, it collapsed during the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

This links to several of the communities which reflect the need for it to be built. And, the construction for the bridge would take away all the negative impact of the bridge on the children and the farmers of Southern Trelawny and North West Manchester.

Such developmental initiatives taken in the country set the mark of government’s dedication and commitment for the progress and betterment of the country, Jamaica. There as well will be a temporary route facilitated with the purpose to facilitate pedestrians who seek to cross the Hectors River.

Since the time it was collapsed, the school children and other residents have been using other methods, that include a fallen tree and a zipline that comprises a rope, and bucket to cross the river. The residents have had to use a 15-mile alternative commute for safety.