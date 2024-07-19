Jamaica: Collapsed Troy Bridge to witness work commencement by next week

The reports have stated that this bridge links to several communities, including Trelawny, Manchester and St Elizabeth was collapsed in August 2021 during the passage of Tropical Storm Grace, will follow construction by next week.

Jamaica: The work on the collapsed Troy Bridge in Trelawny is to commence next week as stated by the National Works Agency (NWA).

Robert Morgan- Minister without Portfolio with the responsibility of Work has mentioned that the Cabinet have signed off on the contract worth $231 million. Such an amount will be used for the work to begin.

He further added that the National Works Agency has received the contractor’s bond and insurance. This has cleared the way for the commencement of the works which states the growth and progressive steps being taken in the country, Jamaica.

Considerably, it has been expected that within the duration of 12 months, the project will follow significant completion. And, there will be the demolition of old structures, having the eradication of a new triple cell box culvert on piles, including river training activities.

He also stated that to not face the mobility issues, a temporary longer route is to be constructed to facilitate the pedestrians who seek to cross the Hectors River. Significantly, it is that the way is for the students of nearby Troy High School.

While emphasizing on the need of commencing the works on it, the Minister responsible for it stated that such development is much required. He mentioned that the construct would take away all the negative impact of the bridge on the children and the farmers of Southern Trelawny and North West Manchester.

The developmental initiatives in the country are following the growth that speaks of the government’s strong, committed and dedicated efforts towards the progress of the country, Jamaica.