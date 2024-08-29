Beeck King Air Ambulance 350 lands at RLB International Airport in St Kitts

The turboprop is known for its fast service and consisted of efficient medical equipment that could provide service to the patients in any emergency situation.

St Kitts and Nevis: Beech King Air 350 Rev Aviation Air Ambulance landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Wednesday. The aircraft N864CA has been used to provide service to St Kitts and Nevis.

The turboprop is known for its fast service and consisted of efficient medical equipment that could provide service to the patients in any emergency situation. The aircraft departed St Kitts and Nevis for the Turks and Caicos.

The aircraft is one of the utilities produced by Beechcraft as it consists of twin engines, formally known as the turbo aircraft. It is being used for several purposes in the form of air charter, charter flights, air ambulance, and air cargo. The King air 350 is also used for the purposes of special utility and is recognized for the best facilities including short field landing and takeoff with twin engine.

According to the general characteristics, the aircraft has the capacity to carry 11 passengers at the maximum range as its cabin configuration length is 46ft 8.

On the other hand, the standard features of the Beechcraft King Air 350 is consisted of Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion Avinoics Suite, three 14 inch touchscree displays and other facilities. The integrated charts and maps, graphical flight planning, dual flight management system is also included in the turboprop.

Such aircraft are also being used to import and export items from one country to another with a given service.

St Kitts and Nevis is considered an ideal destination for the aviation service and other operations of the flights. The charter flights landed at the RLB International Airport to provide them with a service of importing and exporting. The aircraft offer best quality seating and comfort of privet cloud place including Air Conditioning, Satellite Phone, Wine Bar, Entertainment, Cooled Fridge Box and many more.

The aviation sector is booming industry in St Kitts and Nevis as it is well-contributor of the economic sector with the arrival of such aircraft on daily basis. The service of the massive airlines including American Airlines, British Airways, United, Delta and many more are offering direct service to the country.