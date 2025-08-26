Guyana commissions $10.1B Great Diamond–Buzz Bee Dam Highway

The $10.1 billion project was initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Water through the CHPA and It represents a major step in the government’s push to modernize Guyana’s road network and cut travel time for commuters.

Guyana: President Irfaan Ali of Guyana officially commissioned the $10.1 billion Great Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam four-lane highway project on Monday, August 25, 2025, a transformative initiative aimed at boosting the nation's infrastructure. This landmark project highlighted the aim of reducing congestion and improving connectivity with the East Bank Demerara corridor.

According to the reports, this $10.1 billion project was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority(CHPA) and it marked a significant turning point in the government’s ongoing infrastructure steps to modernize Guyana’s road connection and decrease travel time for many commuters.

The development was carried out in five phases which includes eight composite bridges, 1.6 km of four-lane asphalt concrete highway, 2.7 km of two-lane asphalt concrete highway, 1,700 meters of vinyl sheet piling for lateral support, 1,700 meters of reinforced concrete drains for improved drainage and solar-powered sheet lightning to enhance safety.

President Ali emphasized at the commissioning ceremony that this project is the symbol of the government's strategic vision and commitment to improve the lives of Guyanese rather than a road of just concrete and asphalt.

During the address, Dr. Ali also announced the expansion of the road saying that, “We are not stopping here at Buzz Bee Dam. This road will not end at Great Diamond, we are extending it to Soesdyke this transformative project provides an alternative route from the East Bank Public Road at Craig to the Heroes Highway, improving conveying to central Georgetown and lastly to the East Coast of Demerara via the Eccles to Ogle Highway.”

As per the information, several dignitaries attended and were excited to witness the opening of this landmark roadway including. These included Prime Minister Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips, a speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, Collin Croal Minister of Housing and Water and another was Susan Rodrigues, a Minister within the Ministry.

Notably, the direct connection from Buzz Bee Dam to the Land of Canaan Highway is slated for completion in 2026, further enhancing the route.