Monday, 21st October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guyana: President Ali announces $100,000 cash grant for adults, abolition of tuition fees at Govt institutions

This development comes in place of the one-off cash grant of $200,000 to every household and aims to empower every single individual in the country.

Monday, 21st October 2024

Guyana: In a significant development, President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced one-off cash payment of $100,000 for every Guyanese 18 years and above as well as the abolition of tuition fees at all Government and Technical Institutions, in addition to the University of Guyana.

This development comes in place of the one-off cash grant of $200,000 to every household and aims to empower every single individual in the country.

According to the information, this cash grant will be provided to every single adult citizen of Guyana who would have attained the age of 18 years as of the 1st January, 2024, with the simple means of verification being possession of a valid national identification card or a Guyana passport.

Also, with effect from January 1, 2025, tuition fees will also be abolished at all government technical and vocational training institutions, including all of the technical institutions, the Guyana Industrial Training Centre, the Guyana School of Agriculture and the Carnegie School of Home Economics. President Ali said that this expanded measure will benefit more than 3000 persons in Guyana.

Notably, the cash grant is expected to bring significant relief to Guyanese adults while providing them with a substantial financial boost to support their personal and professional endeavours. Not only this, but the abolition of tuition fees from all Government and Technical Institutions, as well as the University of Guyana will allow Guyanese students to pursue higher education without the burden of managing their finances. 

As the President announced this major initiative, several citizens of Guyana took to Facebook to laud him. “Thank you Mr. President Irfaan Ali so happy everyone 18 and over getting this bonus,sorry for those people who plan on sharing to their families and themselves. Blessings up,” wrote a user named Jenny Rose Karim while another user suggested, “If the Government is wise they should use a system so the money can be tracked to individuals, it keeps things transparent.”

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Donald Trump.
Uncategorised

Trump threatens to call 'national emergency' to get wall funding

Monday, 21st October 2024

Prime Minister Andrew Holness. ©Rudolph Brown
Uncategorised

Jamaica PM Holness Meets with UDC and SADCO Boards

Monday, 21st October 2024

Uncategorised

St Kitts: FBI report confirms findings of local investigation into explos...

Monday, 21st October 2024

Uncategorised

JAMPRO clients created 14,401 jobs in 2018/19: Minister Shaw

Monday, 21st October 2024

President of Honduras (L) with Former US President Donald Trump
Uncategorised

Honduras President says he did not smuggled cocaine to the US

Monday, 21st October 2024

St Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authority and the COVID-19 Task Force checking all the management at Port Zante on Monday 13 September 2021.
Uncategorised

Public not allowed to visit tourist attractions as Celebrity Equinox to d...

Monday, 21st October 2024

Workers at the top station of World's Longest Cable Car in Dominica working rapidly
Uncategorised

Work at Dominica Cable Car Project advances with helicopter acquisition

Monday, 21st October 2024

Philip Pierre at House of Assembly (PC: Twitter)
Uncategorised

St Lucia: PM Pierre claims decline in youth unemployment

Monday, 21st October 2024