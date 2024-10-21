Guyana: President Ali announces $100,000 cash grant for adults, abolition of tuition fees at Govt institutions

Guyana: In a significant development, President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced one-off cash payment of $100,000 for every Guyanese 18 years and above as well as the abolition of tuition fees at all Government and Technical Institutions, in addition to the University of Guyana.



This development comes in place of the one-off cash grant of $200,000 to every household and aims to empower every single individual in the country.



According to the information, this cash grant will be provided to every single adult citizen of Guyana who would have attained the age of 18 years as of the 1st January, 2024, with the simple means of verification being possession of a valid national identification card or a Guyana passport.



Also, with effect from January 1, 2025, tuition fees will also be abolished at all government technical and vocational training institutions, including all of the technical institutions, the Guyana Industrial Training Centre, the Guyana School of Agriculture and the Carnegie School of Home Economics. President Ali said that this expanded measure will benefit more than 3000 persons in Guyana.



Notably, the cash grant is expected to bring significant relief to Guyanese adults while providing them with a substantial financial boost to support their personal and professional endeavours. Not only this, but the abolition of tuition fees from all Government and Technical Institutions, as well as the University of Guyana will allow Guyanese students to pursue higher education without the burden of managing their finances.



As the President announced this major initiative, several citizens of Guyana took to Facebook to laud him. “Thank you Mr. President Irfaan Ali so happy everyone 18 and over getting this bonus,sorry for those people who plan on sharing to their families and themselves. Blessings up,” wrote a user named Jenny Rose Karim while another user suggested, “If the Government is wise they should use a system so the money can be tracked to individuals, it keeps things transparent.”