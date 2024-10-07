Young Guyanese pilot Antonio Prittipal fulfills lifelong goal by landing at CJIA

Guyana: A young pilot from Guyana, Antonio Prittipal, fulfilled his lifelong dream by landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Sunday morning. The airport officials proudly shared the moment on their official Facebook account and congratulated him on this remarkable feat.



The officials noted, “Antonio Prittipal You are proof that dreams can come true. Young Guyanese Pilot lands at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.”



Born in Guyana, the young pilot moved to New York City at the age of 15 but always wanted to come back as a pilot. He said that since he started his journey in this career, he aspired to land the plane in his home country.



While sharing the glimpses on his official Facebook account, Antonio noted, “Feels good to be back, since I started my pilot career one of my goals was to land at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. I was able to check that off the list yesterday and it felt great being able to do that. It is a bit of a tricky runway to land on but at least everyone knew we arrived in Guyana.”



He further remarked, “If only that 15 year old kid knew that he be able to fly a jet back home when we moved to New York City.”



The pilot flew a JetBlue flight to Guyana and was seen waving the Guyanese flag once he landed the plane at the airport. The happiness and pride on his face was everything as he met the officials there.





Meanwhile, several of his loved ones also took to Facebook to congratulate him on this achievement at such a young age. “So incredibly pleased for you. I can just imagine the feeling,” wrote a user named Amanda Dennison while another user said, “Congratulations to you on your awesome achievement! Welcome home!”



Before landing in Guyana, he made a stop in Saint Lucia where he stayed for 24 hours. The pilot recommeded the small island to all his followers and said that it is a great place comprised of great hotels and people.