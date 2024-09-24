British actor Jacob Scipio visits Guyana, reconnects with roots

Guyana: British actor and writer, Jacob Scipio is in Guyana for a vacation. The well renowned Bad Boys’ actor received a warm welcome from the Guyana Tourism Authority and the Visit Guyana officials as he arrived to the beautiful country.



His first stop following his arrival was a Caribbean Premier League cricket match, which he completely enjoyed with his fans, who were thrilled to catch him there.



The actor also participated in the all white party ‘Seas the Night’ which was a charity event hosted by the First Lady Arya Ali on Sunday.



On Monday, the Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Walrond welcomed Scipio and his brother Zach to her office, alongside the Visit Guyana team.



During their meeting, the discussed the actor’s visit to reconnect with his Guyanese heritage and his aspirations to contribute to Guyana by promoting the local tourism and creative industries- a vision which aligns closely with the Ministry’s goals.



As a token of appreciation, the Minister presented Jacob with a beautiful local momento.



Over the next few days, Jacob will experience a series of amazing tourism experiences across Guyana, including Leguan Island, where he will explore his grandfather’s home and father’s birthplace.



It is being said that when Stacey Rahaman, the co-owner of Visit Guyana, first began discussions about collaborating with the Scipio brothers on a visit, three mutual objectives were at the forefront including reconnecting with their own Guyanese roots in Leguan, giving back to the country, especially in the film, music and creative arts industries and experiencing and showcasing some of the country’s unique beauty.



“While his visit marks the beginning of collaborations to promote film, tourism, and art in Guyana, this journey is also a personal one for Jacob and his brother. It’s a heartfelt opportunity to connect with his roots and explore the culture that shaped his family’s story,” outlined Rahaman.



In just a few days, Jacob Scipio has already begun making an impact, and he is deeply grateful for the warmth and love he’s received from everyone in Guyana.



He will also be meeting with fans (details of the meet & greet will be announced soon), engaging with students, hosting a masterclass for actors and stakeholders in Guyana’s film industry, and much more.



Jacob, who plays Will Smith’s son Armando in the movie Bad Boys, has a Guyanese background. His father, Ricardo Scipio, is Guyanese, and his mother, Sallyann Sexton, is English.