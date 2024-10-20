Guyana officially launches 2024 Diwali Programme with 'Deep Jale'

The traffic has been managed with the issuance of the notice of the road closures and other rules and regulations for the control of the vehicles.

Guyana: Guyana has officially launched the “2024 Diwali Programme with Deep Jale” at Kitty Roundabout from Saturday at 6 pm. The event featuring a spectacular light-up at the stadium is aimed at celebrating the victory of truth over evil.

The traffic has been managed with the issuance of the notice of the road closures and other rules and regulations for the control of the vehicles. According to the authorities, there will be no major road closure, however, motorists and every other category of road users are reminded that such an event will demand full awareness.

According to the authorities, such an event in this area demands your full awareness as there will be a crowd gathered and increased movements on foot between the roundabout and the avenue which separates Vlissengen Road and JB Singh Road that will accommodate the Diwali village in Guyana.

The directions for the diversion of traffic have also been announced, to provide proper and smooth movement for all the users of the road. During the Deep Jale celebration, the traffic will proceed in the following ways:

1. Traffic proceeding in a western direction along Public Road Kitty will exit along Vlissingen Road in a southern direction to Thomas Lands or Lamaha Street.

2. Traffic proceeding east along Carifesta Avenue will continue and exit using the Kitty Roundabout further east.

3. The Kingston/Kitty Seawall Road will facilitate east-bound traffic to exit further east along Clive Lloyd Drive .

4. No parking along the roundabout or within the designated area.

5. Parking will be allowed on Vlissengen and JB Singh Road shoulders.

6. Improperly parked motor vehicles will be clamped or towed.

Guyana is known for having a great population of the Hindus and other religions and the government prefers to celebrate all festivals including Diwali, Holi and other cultural event every year. Traffic ranks will be on the ground to ensure the smooth movement of all road users during the Deep Jale celebration.