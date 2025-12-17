Barbados welcomes Oceania Allura on inaugural call with over 1,100 passengers 

Barbados: The newest luxury cruise Oceania Allura, belonging to Oceania Cruises, made its inaugural call to the Port of Bridgetown, Barbados on December 15, 2025. Captain Pavle, his crew and 1,117 passengers on board enjoyed a picturesque day in Barbados and were all excited to experience the island’s food, music rhythm and vibes.

Launched this year, and sister ship to the Oceania Vista, the cruise brings elegant design, exceptional personal service as well as a boutique hotel atmosphere which aligns seamlessly with the premier Destination Barbados brand, said the tourism authority.

This milestone visit was marked with an official plaque exchange ceremony on board during which the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc welcomed captain Pavle Silic, crew, and passengers to the island. Chief Executive Officer, David Jean-Marie, led the welcome delegation which included representatives of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and Platinum Port Agency including Chief Operations Officer Ian Stewart, Senior Business Development Officer of Cruise at BTMI Tia Broomes, and General Manager of Platinum Port Agency Inc., Kreigg Yearwood.

During the ceremony, Broomes highlighted the longstanding and valued relationship between Barbados and Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd., under which Oceania Cruises operates.

She said, “We look forward to welcoming Oceania Allura once again during the 2025 2026 season.” Notably, the less than one year old Allura makes two calls to Bridgetown this Winter season.

Barbados' 2025/2026 cruise season, particularly the winter period (December-April), is projected to be strong with anticipated record arrivals, increased ship calls (over 400) as well as high occupancy rates, building on a successful 2024/2025 season with cruise lines confirming excellent bookings. The season runs from late 2025 into spring 2026 and focuses heavily on the winter months while summer typically sees fewer calls.

At present, cruise lines are reporting full or near-full occupancy for the upcoming winter season. Officials anticipate a significant jump in passenger numbers, potentially reaching over 800,000 for the season.