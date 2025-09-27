Grenada’s Red Walters set to shine at 2025 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Rwanda

Walters will also compete in the Men's Elite Road Race alongside other top cyclists, Briton John, who is from Guyana and Jyven Gonzalez, from Belize.

Grenada: The lone professional cyclist from Grenada, named Red Walters, is set to represent the Spice Isle on the global stage on Sunday, September 28, 205, at the 2025 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda. The Grenadian national is a UK-based cyclist and Pan-American Continental Championships silver medalist.

Walters will also compete in the Men's Elite Road Race alongside other top cyclists, Briton John, who is from Guyana and Jyven Gonzalez, from Belize. It is being said that the demanding race covers a distance of 267.5 kilometers (166 miles), and the event will begin at 3:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Also at least 164 elite competitors will participate in the race.

Grenada's lone professional cyclist, who is a 26-year-old young boy, has already tried out the course last Sunday, September 21, 2025, and finished the race in 32nd position, in Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial. His finishing time was 59 minutes and 52.98 seconds.

Also his fellow Caribbean competitor Briton John of Guyana also participated in the race, who placed 39th in the time trial. While his other opponent, Jyven Gonzalez of Belize, did not participate in that race, as he opted to conserve his energy for the road race.

The athlete stated that his aim is to build Grenada's presence at the sport's highest level in Kigali, by showcasing his skills and determination on the world stage as he steadily built his reputation in Europe's cyclists circle. Also this is the very first time that Africa is hosting the UCI Road World Championship, making it a landmark occasion.

The 26-year-old Walters, who is currently racing for the Obidos Cycling Team is a multiple time winner of the Road Race and Time Trial champion of Grenada. He has also won Stage 4 of the Tour of Bulgaria in 2023.

The locals of both Grenada and the UK are praying for him and wishing him all the best for his race which will be held on Sunday, September 28. People are also posting about him on their Facebook pages that he is a very determined cyclist who knows how to come back stronger after falling down, citing his previous accident in the year 2024.