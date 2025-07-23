‘Deeply Regrettable’: Antigua and Barbuda minister responds to Rowley’s interpol watchlist claim

During a July 21 media briefing at his home, Rowley said his travel through Antigua and Barbuda to Montserrat was delayed on both July 13 and his return trip.

Trinidad and Tobago: Following the claims made by former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley regarding him being on the Interpol list went viral, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda has strongly condemned his delay while transiting through the country’s airport.

During a media briefing at his residence on July 21, Rowley claimed that his transit through Antigua and Barbuda to go to Montserrat had been delayed on July 13 and then on his subsequent return. It is said that on his outbound trip, he eventually found that the delay was caused by because he was being flagged as he was on a watch-list.

It was further claimed that on his return flight, an airport supervisor had attempted to blame his second delay on a case of mistaken identity however Dr Keith Rowley’s follow up inquiries to colleagues and contacts in the region suggested that he was on watch list of Interpol, a list which is usually made for people having criminal links.

At his briefing, the former Prime Minister alleged that his name could only be placed on that list by entities in Trinidad and Tobago.

Talking about the same incident, Minister of Legal Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda who also serves as the attorney general expressed his regret over the incident and supported Rowley’s account of events.

Benjamin initially said that he did not wish to comment on that disgraced circumstance which took place in Antigua a few days ago, with respect to former Prime Minister, Dr Rowley. He called the incident ‘deeply regrettable’ and ‘unfortunate’.

The Minister further noted that as far as he is aware, Dr Rowley has not misstated anything and noted that his government had decided not to make a comment on this situation.

He also emphasised that the government of Antigua and Barbuda have no idea as to who caused his name to be on the Interpol list which is why it cannot be verified by them as they know nothing about that.

When asked if there had been any talks that the government might have been the ones responsible for putting the former Trinidadian leader on a watch list, the Minister said ‘Rubbish’ and questioned that why would his government want to do this to Dr Rowley?

With the claims still making rounds on social media, there have been various accounts by different entities and people however Dr Rowley is calling upon the government to come forward and reveal the truth.