Friday, 19th July 2024
Jamaica reopens for Business after Hurricane Beryl passes

As Hurricane Beryl passes from Jamaica, the country reopens for the business. Due to severe weather alerts in the country, several of the operations were shut in the country, which now are being taken to the normal routines with the reduced risks of adverse weather conditions.

Friday, 5th July 2024

Jamaica reopens for Business after Hurricane Beryl passes
Jamaica: As Hurricane Beryl passes from Jamaica, the country reopens for the business. Due to severe weather alerts in the country, several of the operations were shut in the country, which now are being taken to the normal routines with the reduced risks of adverse weather conditions. “Jamaica’s reputation for resilience continues as Hurricane Beryl moved past on July 3. We are open for business,” mentioned Visit Jamaica, one of the renowned travel organizations. Jamaica’s hotels and resorts as well are well-prepared as the staff and guests remained safe during the storm. With the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the reopening plans of the country’s Airports and Cruise Ports have as well been announced. The re-opening plan for Jamaica’s Airports is as follows-
  • Sangster International Airport (SIA) which is located in Montego Bay is scheduled to re-open on July 4 in the evening at 6:00 pm.
  • Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), situated in Kingston has been currently scheduled to reopen on Friday (July 5, 2024) in the morning at 5:00 am.
  • The Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA) which is in Ocho Rios has already been opened.
And, the Cruise Ports of Jamaica located at different of the areas that are Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Falmouth are in operation at present. The authorities have extended an advice to the visitors to contact their travel advisors and airline providers for more updates before arriving at the airports. As well, the website of Visit Jamaica visitjamaica.com/travel-alerts can be visited for the latest updates on this.  People around the world planning to visit the island are responding positively to this and are extending the appreciation to the authorities working perfectly for the nation and its people. “Thank you Jamaica Tourist Board and the Island of Jamaica for getting our borders reopened so the travelers can resume their travel plans,” added one of the netizens.

Sasha Baptiste

