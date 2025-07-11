Grenada ranks #2 in world for cleanest air, beating Australia and New Zealand

Grenada: In a significant development, Grenada has just ranked #2 in the world for cleanest air. According to the latest air quality report, Grenada’s air is among the purest on earth and only seven countries globally meet the World Health Organization (WHO) standard for clean air.

With an average PM2.5 level around 4 μg/m³, Grenada comes in second only to Iceland 4 μg/m³), beating out countries like Australia, Estonia and New Zealand. Apart from Grenada, another Caribbean country has also made it to the top 10 of this list that is Trinidad and Tobago which ranks 8th having PM5.1 level.

Reports claim that there are various reasons behind the island’s air being so clean including low industrial activity as there are no big factories in Grenada, consistent trade winds sweeping away pollutants, natural green landscapes and rugged terrain as well as focus on renewable energy and eco-conscious living.

From the cool breezes in St George’s to the fresh mountain air of Grand Etang, every breath on the island is now reported to be blessing.

The report mentioned that the country has a low level of industrial activity and motorization and a small population density which eventually reduces the number of emissions, making it the cleanest.

On the other hand, the countries with the most polluted air are Chad which has the concentration of PM2.5 and it reaches 89.7 micrograms per cubic metre which makes it the most polluted nation in the world. It is followed by Iraq, Pakistan, Bahrain and Bangladesh.

Pollution is one of the most significant and trending topics at this time in the world and the report was unveiled to give direction to the people of where they can reside.

With this achievement, the island nation of Grenada has once again placed itself among the best places to visit for vacation, leisure or business purpose. It also itself an ideal destination for people who are looking for a peaceful country to reside after retirement.