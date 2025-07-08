Dominica: New climate resilient homes under construction in Bagatelle, 3 nears completion

This initiative is part of the Housing Recovery Project (HRP), launched in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica is significantly progressing in its commitment to providing vulnerable citizens with climate-resilient housing, as three new homes in the community of Bagatelle are nearing completion and several others are under construction. This is part of the Housing Recovery Project (HRP), an effort prompted by Hurricane Maria’s devastation in 2017.

Minister of Fisheries Jullan Defoe shared on his Facebook the announcement of near completion of the three houses adding that the Labour Party Government will continue with its pursuit to provide safe and dignified housing. He also thanked all the contractors for their diligent work which ensures a timely handover of the homes to the deserving beneficiaries.

Notably, completion of three additional climate-resilient homes, is part of a wider initiative to rebuild safe, hurricane‑worthy housing for low-income and displaced citizens.

As of early 2025, 317 homes are said to have been completed or are nearing completion in different parts of the country. Of these, 283 homes have already been handed over to the Dominican citizens and an additional 50 are currently under construction. Moreover, 176 beneficiaries have also received their land ownership documents, which represent a significant step in securing their futures, confirmed the housing ministry.

With the commitment to deliver 5,000 resilient homes between till 2030, the government has reportedly delivered around 2000 homes till now, of which 420 homes are being built under the HRP while others are being built and delivered under various other programmes, all of which are aimed at providing the citizens with climate resilient homes at no cost.

The Housing Recovery Project was initially launched in Dominica September 2019 after the devastating Hurricane Maria swept through the country and destroyed several homes in 2017. Reportedly, the category 5 hurricane damaged about 90% of homes, leaving the citizens in despair.

The Dominican Government set to rebuild safer, more resilient housing stock and restore community stability, sought funding through World Bank loans and grants, backed by the Citizenship by Investment Programme, and implemented via owner-driven construction with local contractors.

Beneficiaries receive grants tied to construction milestones and secure land ownership documentation. The HRP emphasizes climate resilience and local economic engagement.

The Dominica Housing Recovery Program focuses on the most vulnerable citizens, ensuring to provide homes that can withstand category 5 storms.

Citizens of Dominica have continued to receive their homes and many have taken to social media to applaud the Government for their work with one user stating “ May Jehovah God continue to bless you and the Government for looking out for the vulnerable”