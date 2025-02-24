Guyana: Businessman allegedly shoots wife 12 times amid heated confrontation

Guyana wife murder case, the police have identified Marlon DaSilva, a 32-year-old businessman and owner of Nicky's Natural Fruit Juices in Guyana, as the suspect.

Guyana: A businessman in Guyana allegedly shot his 27-year-old wife over 12 times amid heated confrontation. The incident reportedly took place around 8 pm on Saturday in the East Bank Demerara area.

The police have identified the suspect as Marlon DaSilva, a 32-year-old businessman and owner of Nicky's Natural Fruit Juices in Guyana. DaSilva, a licensed firearm holder, allegedly used his licensed weapon to shoot his wife.

The suspect told police that his wife interrupted his social drinking activity at around 8 pm by calling him on the phone and insisting that he comes home. According to him, he complied, but upon arriving home, an argument ensued between him and his wife during which he slapped her.

The suspect, Marlon Da Silva, said his wife then grabbed a knife and was charging towards him when he pulled his firearm, which was tucked into his pants waist, and fired at her.

According to the preliminary investigations the victim and suspect shared an intimate relationship for the last four years and they also have a three-year-old son together. The suspect on Friday arrived home and saw the victim working inside the kitchen following the scuffle between two of them took place.

It is reported that the suspect then contacted the police who responded and rushed the victim to the Diamond Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and died while receiving treatment. Presently, the body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem.

The victim’s body sustained twelve gunshot wounds which were evidently fired at close range. Police said they found spent shells on the ground matching the ammunition of the suspect's firearm.

Also, a breathalyser test was done on the suspect who at present remains in police custody. The results showed that there was a presence of 83 percent alcohol content while the legally prescribed limit is just 35 percent.

Initial investigations also revealed that the suspect was consuming alcohol at a popular drinking establishment on Main Street when the victim called him to come home, and he was annoyed. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and said that they will soon be charging the husband with multiple charges.