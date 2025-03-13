Dominica’s Housing Revolution: Scotts Head and Eggleston Projects near completion

Housing Minister Melissa Poponne Skerrit announced that the Scotts Head project is 99% complete, with 21 families soon receiving keys to their new homes.

Dominica: In a significant milestone for Dominica’s housing sector, the Scotts Head and Eggleston Housing Projects are nearing completion, and this will mark a major achievement in the efforts of the government to build resilient communities.

Through her official Facebook account, Housing Minister Melissa Poponne Skerrit shared the update saying that the Scotts Head project is 99 percent complete and 21 families are set to receive the keys to their new homes soon.

She further added that the Eggleston Project has also reached 95 percent completion with 16 homes ready for handover.

According to the Housing Minister, the official handover of these homes is scheduled for March 2025 as part of the commitment of the government to deliver safe and modern housing for families across Dominica.

Melissa Skerrit expressed her excitement about the progress made on these projects and emphasised the dedication of the government to creating resilient communities. She said that housing still remains a major priority and the government will not relent until every family has a safe place to call home.

She also shared the glimpses of the houses on her Facebook account which showed them pained in beautiful pink and white colour. Scotts Head is known to be the island’s best and most scenic Housing Development site comprising of 14 three bedroom homes and eight single apartment units.

These climate resilient houses will provide the citizens with the satisfaction of living under a safe roof during the wrath of climate change and hurricanes.

Notably, the Housing Revolution Programme of Dominica has been providing thousands of houses for people who suffered climate disasters. To date, over 1,500 homes have been distributed to thousands of families, with a goal of providing 5,000 homes. The completed housing projects are located in the following areas: Bellevue Chopin, Cotton Hill, East Coast, Georgetown, Grand Bay, Jimmit, Stockfarm, and Roseau Upper River Bank.

There are several other areas in Dominica where more houses are being built including Joe Burton, Scotts Head, Eggleston, Grand Bay Ville, Canefield, Vieille Case, Paix Bouche and Woodford Hill.