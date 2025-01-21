American Airlines flight suffers ‘Blown Tyres’, explodes during landing in St Vincent

American Airlines flight came to a sudden stop in St Vincent, with eyewitnesses hearing a loud noise and seeing smoke near the plane's landing gear.

An American Airlines flight on Monday suffered technical issues which led to ‘blown main landing gear tyres’ shorting after landing at the Argyle International Airport in St Vincent around 4:46 pm. The flight was travelling from Miami to St Vincent and the Grenadines with hundreds of people on board.

According to reports, flight 909 came to an abrupt stop soon after landing in St Vincent with eyewitnesses saying that there was a loud bang which came from the aircraft as it was passing the terminal building and then they also saw a lot of smoke coming from the landing gear area of the plane.

It was further reported that there were no immediate official reports of any injuries to the passengers, or the crew members onboard the flight.

Images shared by a local named Travis Harry shows the tyres completely blown off and destroyed, with others expressing their satisfaction over the fact that no one was reported injured during the incident.

In a 21-minute-long Facebook live, Harry showcased the plane near the eastern end of the runway with fire fighters and other officials providing their complete assistance to the plane and the passengers onboard.

Moreover, there has been no official communication related to the incident from the American Airlines’ authorities, however, a local aviation expert confirmed that it appears that the weather was ‘especially windy’ at the airport, which is located on the country’s east coast, which allegedly led to the issue in the landing gear tyres.

He further explained that the plane, upon landing, bounced back into the air, blowing the two tyres which were on the left side of the main landing gear. Soon after the incident, firefighters responded as the plane continued towards the other end of the runway before coming to a stop.

One of the eyewitnesses outlined, “fire trucks from the airport just went to provide assistance,” adding that smoke had been seen coming from the plane before it went out of sight.

Sources have also confirmed that a local aviation maintenance company was engaged in replacing the tyres which got damaged on American’s twin-jet Boeing 737 MAX 8 in St Vincent, enabling the plane to continue providing its services.