SVG welcomes history, 3 American Airlines flights from three major cities lands simultaneously

History was made on Saturday in the aviation industry of St Vincent and the Grenadines as for the first time ever three American Airlines flights from three major American hubs landed on the island.

With these flights arriving simultaneously at Argyle International Airport, the passengers from Miami, New York and Charlotte got the chance to connect directly to the paradise. Cumulatively, the flights brought nearly 260 passengers.

The first flight from New York arrived at 1 47 pm followed by the second flight from Miami at 2 40 pm and the third flight from Charlotte at 2 57 pm.

To mark this milestone, the tourism officials hosted a brief ceremony to welcome the crew members and the passengers. They were also entertained by local performers who were dancing and singing at the airport.

One of the major highlights of the day was that two of three flights marked their inaugural services to St Vincent from Charlotte and New York respectively. With these additional services to the island, American Airlines now offers seamless connections and unmatched convenience for the travellers.

Not only this, but two of the three American Airlines 737-800s on the tarmac were operated by Vincentians pilots - Captain Rochelle Roache-Lanza and First Officer Tevin Da Silva.

Captain Rochelle Roache-Lanza flew from Charlotte (CLT) to St. Vincent (SVD) and First Officer Tevin Da Silva flew from New York (JFK) to St. Vincent (SVD).

The officials welcomed both pilots and honoured them with special packages to mark this momentous occasion.

The tourism officials also noted that the presence of three American Airlines aircraft at an airport is quite common for small island developing states. However, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), this marks a significant aviation milestone.

Less than a decade ago, the idea of having international flights to the island nation was merely a dream. On Saturday, following the opening of the country’s international airport in 2017, that dream has become a reality and is now a constant presence.

It was further remarked that for several, SVG is no longer considered isolated within the Caribbean regarding air access expansion and tourism and at present, international flights are available from North America and the United Kingdom.

Notably, from North America, airlines such as American Airlines, JetBlue, Caribbean Airlines, and Air Canada offer nonstop services. Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic provides direct flights from the United Kingdom with one stop in Barbados.