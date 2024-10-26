SVG Air announces new route connecting St Vincent, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Antigua

With the launch of these flights, the new route is aimed at offering convenient and efficient travel solutions for the travellers from across the globe.

Caribbean: SVG Air announced new route connecting four key Caribbean destinations including St Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda. The airline will start its operation on the route from November 21, 2024, aiming to boost new inter-island connections.

With the launch of these flights, the new route is aimed at offering convenient and efficient travel solutions for the travellers from across the globe. The airline will also link these four destinations seamlessly as the flight operations will enhance regional connectivity and boost the airlift sector for the countries.

The schedule has also been launched by the airline as the flights will be operated on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. Director of SVG Air- Mark Bayne expressed delight and stated that the airline has been enhancing their footprints, providing more accessible and enjoyable options to the travellers.

He noted that they are confident about the new service as it will enhance the travel experience for the passengers and also build strong diplomatic and business ties between the neighbouring Caribbean islands. SVG Air will welcome travellers from across the globe as the airline will serve the Caribbean with reliable and efficient flights.

Schedule of SVG Air flights

The flight from St Vincent and the Grenadines to Saint Lucia will depart at 9 00 and arrive at 9:30, aiming to enhance the connection. The airline will provide direct service from Saint Lucia to Dominica with the departure time of 9:45 and the arrival time of 10:45.

From Dominica, SVG Air will provide service to Antigua with the departure time of 11: 00 and the arrival time of 12:00.

Further, the airline will provide return flight as the service will be operated from Antigua to Dominica with departure time of 16:00 and the arrival time of 17:00. SVG Air will offer direct service from Dominica to Saint Lucia with departure time of 17:25 and the arrival time of 18:15. From Castries to St Vincent, the SVG Air will provide service with departure time of 18:30 and the arrival of 19:00.