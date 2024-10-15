Tuesday, 15th October 2024
St Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates milestone with JetBlue's inaugural flight on Oct 9

As the flight arrived on the island, the tourism officials called it a major milestone in the tourism journey.

St Vincent and the Grenadines was thrilled to welcome the inaugural JetBlue service to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

As the flight arrived on the island, the tourism officials called it a major milestone in the tourism journey. David Jehn, VP of JetBlue, expressed his excitement about this new connection, crediting the tremendous efforts of Carlos James in making this dream a reality.

The air carrier is now offerings flights from St. Vincent (SVD) to New York (JFK) every Wednesday and Sunday. The new route opens up exciting possibilities for international travel while boosting tourism and connectivity to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A major thing about the new service was that most of the crew members were Vincentians, making the occasion more special.

The airline will be offering twice weekly direct flights from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport to the Argyle International Airport in St Vincent. The flight arrived to the island with visitors, returning nationals as well as media and sports personnel.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Carlos James welcomed the airline and said that it came as a result of a strategic partnership. He outlined, “Together, we are opening up endless possibilities for travellers and our beautiful islands.”

He said that what the island is seeing now with the tourism drive is simply to have more traffic and volume to St Vincent and the Grenadines. 

The Minister said that his team is doing it so strategically, and the relationship with JetBlue is a strategic one and is very significant because, with the emergence of this air carrier’s service within this market, it has already begun to have a ripple effect. 

According to him, the island nation is seeing other airlines that are doubling services, reducing rates and competition is turning out to be good for business. He said that this allows the customers as well as the passengers and visitors to have more affordable and accessible access to the destination.



