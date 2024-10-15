Tuesday, 15th October 2024
Sunrise Airways expands network with new flights to Grenada, St. Vincent, Tortola

Sunrise Airways is all set to enhance its Eastern Caribbean services with new flights to Grenada, St Vincent and Tortola. Beginning from October 27, 2024, the airline will be launching these services as part of its ‘One Caribbean Doctrine’.

According to the information, the air carrier will also be kicking off new services to Guadeloupe as part of this doctrine.

It is being said that the phased rollout will kick off with Grenada, Guadeloupe and St Vincent flights followed by Tortola in December. 

To celebrate these new services, the airline is also offering special fares starting at 159.00 USD one-way from Grenada to Antigua and 169.00 USD one-way from St Vincent to Antigua and Guadeloupe to Antigua. 



The Chairman and the CEO of Sunrise Airways Philippe Bayard expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion as he highlighted on the airline’s successful entry into the region earlier this year. He said that the addition of these new services will mark another significant step forward in achieving the One Caribbean Vision for better connectivity with the region.

The CEO noted that the company is looking forward to the opportunity to serve travellers in the new destinations and to gain their trust. 

He further mentioned that the rollout will take place in three phases with phase 1 beginning on October 27 with three weekly flights to Grenada and four weekly flights to St Vincent and Guadeloupe. The flights will be originating from Antigua with further connections available to St Kitts, Dominica and Saint Lucia.

Meanwhile, the phase 2 will be launched on December 2, 2024 with twice a week flights to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, coming from Antigua with continuing services to Santo Domingo. The airline said that connections will be available for passengers from St Kitts and Dominica. 

The airline further mentioned that the final phase will begin on December 4, 2024 with twice a week direct services connecting Santo Domnigo, Dominican Republic with Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

