Nigerian superstar Wizkid to headline Dominica World Creole Music Fest on Day 2

Dominica: Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid arrived in the Commonwealth of Dominica ahead of his headlining performance on the second day of the highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival. The festival is ongoing in Dominica from October 25 to 27, 2024, and will feature a number of local, regional, and international artists.



This is not Wizkid's first visit to Dominica, and fans were thrilled to see him back. The artist received a royal welcome from the tourism officials as he landed at the airport.



Tourism Minister Denise Charles went to the airport to extended welcome to him personally while Kalinago performers made his arrival more exciting as they performed traditional beats, showcasing the rich culture of Dominica.





Videos went viral online showing how the singer was reverenced for his presence in the country, igniting reactions online.



A user named Tunde Ednut noted, "Big ups to Wizkid for representing Nigeria on the global stage! The people of Dominica clearly love him, and it's amazing to see how music unites us all," while another user said, "Wow, Big wiz is really big shout out to African Music and bravo's to the worldwide music industry."



Notably, this year Wizkid is the only African artiste who has been invited in Dominica for the World Creole Music Festival. The reports reveal that he was paid more than $1 million to come perform and he will also be giving music lessons at the festival.



It has been an exciting time for the artist, with recent performances and new music releases. He even dropped a new song, "Piece of My Heart," ahead of his upcoming album "Morayo".



With his song becoming the highest-streamed, he is set to give an exceptional performance on the Caribbean island of Dominica.



He arrived along with his manager and crew members and will be making the audience groove on his exceptional beats.



This will mark his first performance in Dominica, and he has arrived across the globe in destinations including Saudi Arabia, India, USA, Malaysia, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Canada, UAE, Barbados, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Niger, Senegal, The Gambia, South Africa, Zambia, Guinea, Botswana, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Mali, Kenya, England, Finland, France, Cote d'Ivoire, Lebanon, Australia, Congo, Cyprus, Ireland, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, Malta, Dominica, Sweden, Benin and Trinidad and Tobago.



Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who has won a Grammy and numerous international awards. Known for his hits like 'Essence' and collaborations with artists like Drake and Beyonce, he has played a pivotal role in bringing afrobeat to a global audience.