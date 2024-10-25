Dominica: Heidi Ellick secures prestigious title of Miss Wob Dwiyet 2024

Dominica: Heidi Ellick, hailing from En Ba Mango, Grand Bay in Dominica, secured the title and trophy of Miss Wob Dwiyet 2024. She also won the Special Award for the SG’s Essentials People’s Choice Award as well as the Best in the Wob Dwiyet segment.



Ellick was followed by Jasileah Jacob of Paix Bouche and Byanka Thomas of Massacre who bagged the 1st runner up and 2nd runner up positions respectively.



The pageant was held on October 23, 2024, and featured seven contestants, all of who participated in various segments and showcased their exceptional skills.



The contestants of Miss Wob Dwiyet 2024 included Ciara Andrew - Morne Rachette, Estaissia Laville – Warner, Jasileah Jacob - Paix Bouche, Heidi Akimer Ellick - Grand Bay, Byanka Thomas - Sibouli, Massacre, Treasure Anthony – Canefield and Zoryda Lewis – Soufriere.



As Ellick secured the trophy and title of Miss Wob Dwiyet, congratulatory messages poured in from locals across the island nation who took to social media to express their pride over the young female.





A user named Aliyah Sapphire outlined that she was amazing throughout the pageant and looked very elegant saying that, “I loved her talent.” Another user named Justine Henderson called her ‘beautiful’ and said well done to her while noting that she did it.



Meanwhile, the Division of Culture of the Commonwealth of Dominica also took to Facebook to express their congratulations. “The Cultural Division wishes to extend Congratulations to the new Miss Wob Dwiyet 2024 Miss Heidi Ellick,” they said.

Dominica Independence



Notably, the highly anticipated Miss Wob Dwiyet 2024 pageant was held as part of celebrations of Dominica’s 46th Independence anniversary.



Every year, the island nation celebrates its independence on November 3, and before that, the locals indulge in a number of events and activities for almost a month, marking the happiness of this prestigious occasion.



Several other exciting events were part of the celebrations which attracted a huge number of visitors such as Ti Vilaj Kweyol, National Flag Day, National Heritage Day, Market Day with A Difference and many more.



The locals participate in all these events with huge excitement and take opportunity of the various offers and discounts provided by the local vendors, benefiting each other alike.