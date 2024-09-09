Monday, 9th September 2024
Trinidad: Family escapes brutal attack, police inaction fuels outrage among netizens

According to the information, the suspect has been identified as Jack Singh, who, along with several others, came to the victim's home on Saturday night.

Trinidad and Tobago: As the gang-related crime is escalating in Trinidad and Tobago, a male resident from Brickfield, Carapichaima, said that he and his siblings had to flee for their lives after a man attempted to kill them.

According to the victim, Jack Singh and his gang attempted to steal his newly purchased Nissan AD wagon, but when they were not able to following which, they proceeded to smash and partially torch the car.

The incident stemmed from an altercation Singh allegedly had with the victim's brother where the man's boat engine was reportedly burnt at Brickfield.

"I had to run for my life' from Jack Singh and his gang," outlined the victim following the attack


He said that he had made the report to the Freeport police, but nothing had been done, and he and his siblings were scared for their lives. Not only this, but regarding last night's incident, cell phone video shows the suspects fleeing from the scene, and sounds of the vehicle being smashed can be heard.

The victim said he got a telephone call earlier on Sunday and the person on the other end said 'they are coming back to deal with him'.

The incident has sparked outrage among netizens who are calling out officials to not sit idle and wait for the murder to take place but to take action immediately. 

"That Jack Singh gang should be dealt with for a long time. Terrorizing people like that? It seems they have power and support from the Freeport police. If GG was there, he would have been dealt with a long time smh," wrote a user named Chandra Lalchan, while another user said, "Police not going and do nothing about that they just come with a pen and paper play like they write down a report and then when they go bk in the station they throw that paper away but if thy a quiet, humble citizen who doing the right thing like myself they coming to lock up and give yuh case."

Monica Walker

