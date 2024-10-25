Friday, 25th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

CSG Patricia Scotland attends CHOGM 2024, meets diplomatic leaders

She delivered the address at the CHOGM 2024 where she reminded the strength of the Commonwealth nations and stated that they have achieved remarkable progress over the years.

Friday, 25th October 2024

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth has expressed delight in serving the 6th CSG and extended gratitude for the collaboration and support of the countries. She said that she will always stand with the countries in the pursuit of the common good. 

She delivered the address at the CHOGM 2024 where she reminded the strength of the Commonwealth nations and stated that they have achieved remarkable progress over the years. 

During the CHOGM 2024 at Samoa, she interacted with several diplomatic leaders including King Charles and enhanced the ways of collaboration and cooperation. She noted that as a commonwealth family, they have faced shard challenges and achieved remarkable progress. The CHOGM is the platform to remind those challenges and pledge to work for the betterment of the countries. 

She also voiced for several other issues and noted that the Commonwealth nations should stand ready to tackle global challenges and work towards the sustainable goals. She also emphasized working for the building of a more resilient future and noted that this is the time to think about the small island nations and work for their betterment as they are prone to climate change issues. 

At the CHOGM 2024, she met with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa of Samoa and lauded him for welcoming the nations and hosting the event. She said, ”Samoa reminds us of the interconnectedness of our world, the richness of our diversity and the strength of our unity.” 

She also met with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General- Baron Waqa in Samoa and stated that they had a productive discussion about their shared priorities. They discussed the Blue Pacific which will continue momentum from PIFLM 53 and CHOGM 24 into COP 29. 

Patricia Scotland also welcomed the Queen to CHOGM 2024 for a high-level discussion on advocating for the health and well-being of all women and girls. She extended gratitude for the queen’s leadership and commitment to ending gender-based violence. 

CSG Scotland is also delighted to welcome Professor Carol Black, Chair of the Centre for Ageing Better and the Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Ageing Well. She highlighted the importance of health ageing at CHOGM 2024.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis student saved off Taiwan cliff after 17-hour standoff foll...

Friday, 25th October 2024

Uncategorised

Opening of schools pushed back to Oct 5 due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Friday, 25th October 2024

Dominica National Epidemiologist Dr Shalauddin Ahmed, during the Ministry of Health Press Briefing
Uncategorised

Dominica vaccinates 45% of adult population: National Epidemiologist

Friday, 25th October 2024

Bahamas, Haiti and Sint Marteen added to CDC's "very high visk" list
Uncategorised

Bahamas, Haiti and Sint Marteen added to CDC's "Do Not Travel" list

Friday, 25th October 2024

Former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie to face life imprisonment for cocaine smuggling
Uncategorised

Former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie to face life imprisonment for cocaine smu...

Friday, 25th October 2024

Dominica to welcome 7 more cruises this week, bringing over 13800 passengers (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

7 cruise ships to bring over 13,800 passengers to Dominica next week

Friday, 25th October 2024

Saint Lucia Carnival Season 2024 to grace country in July, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia Carnival Season 2024 to grace country in July

Friday, 25th October 2024

Iconnect unveils latest ferry services easing travel between St. Kitts and Nevis, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

Iconnect unveils latest ferry services easing travel between St. Kitts an...

Friday, 25th October 2024