CSG Patricia Scotland attends CHOGM 2024, meets diplomatic leaders

She delivered the address at the CHOGM 2024 where she reminded the strength of the Commonwealth nations and stated that they have achieved remarkable progress over the years.

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth has expressed delight in serving the 6th CSG and extended gratitude for the collaboration and support of the countries. She said that she will always stand with the countries in the pursuit of the common good.

During the CHOGM 2024 at Samoa, she interacted with several diplomatic leaders including King Charles and enhanced the ways of collaboration and cooperation. She noted that as a commonwealth family, they have faced shard challenges and achieved remarkable progress. The CHOGM is the platform to remind those challenges and pledge to work for the betterment of the countries.

She also voiced for several other issues and noted that the Commonwealth nations should stand ready to tackle global challenges and work towards the sustainable goals. She also emphasized working for the building of a more resilient future and noted that this is the time to think about the small island nations and work for their betterment as they are prone to climate change issues.

At the CHOGM 2024, she met with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa of Samoa and lauded him for welcoming the nations and hosting the event. She said, ”Samoa reminds us of the interconnectedness of our world, the richness of our diversity and the strength of our unity.”

She also met with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General- Baron Waqa in Samoa and stated that they had a productive discussion about their shared priorities. They discussed the Blue Pacific which will continue momentum from PIFLM 53 and CHOGM 24 into COP 29.

Patricia Scotland also welcomed the Queen to CHOGM 2024 for a high-level discussion on advocating for the health and well-being of all women and girls. She extended gratitude for the queen’s leadership and commitment to ending gender-based violence.

CSG Scotland is also delighted to welcome Professor Carol Black, Chair of the Centre for Ageing Better and the Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Ageing Well. She highlighted the importance of health ageing at CHOGM 2024.