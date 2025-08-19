Trinidad: 65-year-old shot dead during Warrenville parking dispute

Reports state that the St Louis family was travelling in a maxi taxi on their way to a beach outing when they made a brief stop at Sauce Doubles in Warrenville.

Trinidad and Tobago: Susan Madrano-St Louis, a 65-year-old mother was fatally shot during a parking dispute in Warrenville, Cunupia, Trinidad. According to the reports, the victim was out with her family when the shocking incident occurred.

Reports claim that the St Louis family was travelling in a maxi taxi while they were on their way to a beach outing when they took a brief stop at Sauce Doubles, Warrenville.

It is alleged that the family had parked their vehicle nearby after a Nissan Tiida momentarily blocked the prison officer's vehicle, which he was reportedly driving. CCTV footage also confirmed that there was no dispute over parking as the officer simply sought another spot after the Nissan Tiida rushed and parked in his intended space.

As some of the family members exited their maxi taxi to go to the double's outlet, two men which were identified as of East Indian descent ambushed and attacked one of the relatives.

The prisons officer, who was a licensed firearm holder, intervened deliberately to defuse the situation after seeing his relative being stabbed. During the chaos, he was also stabbed by one of the attackers.

While he was held in a chokehold and stabbed, the officer had to draw his licensed firearm before firing a shot at one of the attackers holding a knife. During the ensuing struggle for his weapon, another round of shots was discharged during which Susan St Louis was hit. She was immediately rushed to Mt Hope Hospital by relatives however she succumbed to her injuries.

Notably, two suspects were involved in this brazen attack and investigators are continuing their search for the attackers while piecing together the sequence of events which led to this tragic incident.

The entire incident took place while other relatives and children were inside the maxi taxi, leaving them shocked as well as mourning for the loss.

Police also confirmed that one of the suspects is reportedly out on bail for murder and they recovered the Nissan Tiida which contained evidence that linked the suspects to the crime.