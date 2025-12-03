Trinidad: Elderly woman found with throat slit, police probing circumstances

A man living in the downstairs unit of the building said he was contacted and instructed to return home immediately while he was out having drinks with friends.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Gasparillo community in Trinidad is outraged following the murder of Chandra Jury, an elderly woman who was found dead with her throat slit inside her home on Tuesday. According to eyewitnesses, Jury was found dead by her neighbours around 3 pm on Tuesday at her San Fabien Road, Gasparillo home.

A man who lives in the downstairs portion of the building said he was contacted and told to return home immediately while he was out having drinks with friends. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that he had left Jury in the company of his wife around 1 p.m. before heading to a nearby bar in Gasparillo. After having just two beers, he received an urgent call instructing him to come home at once.

When he arrived, he was informed that Jury had been found dead upstairs. His wife claimed she had been downstairs the entire time and neither heard nor saw anything that could explain what happened to the elderly woman.

The brutal homicide was reported to the police immediately, with Officers of the Gasparillo Police Station and the Region III Homicide Bureau of Investigations responding to the scene and launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing of the woman who is assumed to be in her 70s.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago also took to Facebook to express their concerns over the murder as it still remains a mystery as to who killed the elderly woman. One user ‘Rajesh Rampersad’ said, “1st id investigate if anyone would benefit from her death, 2nd did the victim had a good relationship with the people that lived in the lower floor etc ,this story seems sketchy, its a wooden house no way she was attacked n killed like that with no noise.” While other citizens offered their condolences, “This is really sad. I hope that the killer or killers are held soon. My condolences to her family rest in peace.”

This is a developing story, stay tuned with WIC News as we uncover what may have transpired and how the elderly woman died.