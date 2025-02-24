Trinidad and Tobago: Mass shooting leaves three dead, 6-year-old critically injured

Mass shooting in Trinidad and Tobago marks the first triple homicide of 2025, while the State of Emergency remains in effect in the twin-island nation.

Trinidad and Tobago: A mass shooting on Saturday left three dead and a six-year-old boy with serious injuries. The deceased include the child’s mother, father and uncle.

According to the information, the primary school student was shot in both legs during the deadly home invasion which took place at La Retreat Extension, Arima in Trinidad. The incident claimed the lives of 47-year-old Anicia James, her husband Mitchell Francois aged 30 and her brother Anslem James aged 49.

This incident has marked the first triple homicide of Trinidad and Tobago for the year 2025 while the State of Emergency remains in effect in the twin island nation.

Police said that they received report of the incident on Saturday following which Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin and acting DCP Curt Simon visited the crime scene.

The preliminary investigations found that Anicia James was locking up her modest mini mart which she operated at the front of her residence when two masked gunmen came outside the house and kicked the door before opening fire towards the residents.

Reportedly, the suspects came from the back of the house which was blocked by dense vegetation and just moments after the shooting, they ran off through a track which led to a garden on the opposite side of the road and ran towards the forest.

The neighbours rushed to their assistance after hearing the gunshots and reported the incident to the police.

A male relative of the victims also claimed that police officers were present on the street at the time of the incident however they did not respond as they should have.

As of now, officials have not been able to determine the motive behind the killings and they are expecting to acquire the CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the shooters.

Meanwhile, the neighbours said called the family really nice and said they were not known to be involved in any type of illegal activity and their death comes as really shocking for the locals.