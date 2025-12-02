Bahamas: Young man killed in highway crash

Police say the victim lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree, with speed believed to be a contributing factor in the fatal crash.

Bahamas: A man believed to be in his 20s lost his life on December 1, after losing control over his vehicle and crashed into a tree west of the Ecology Park on Tonique Williams Darling Highway in New Providence.

According to police reports, the victim was heading to an undisclosed place along the Tonique Williams Darling Highway in New Providence where he lost control over his vehicle. While trying to get his control again, he crashed the vehicle into a tree.

Following which the passerby immediately contacted the police personnel, informing them about the accident. Upon reaching the scene the officials noticed that the unconscious victim was occupying the driver’s seat and the blood was pouring out from his head.

The paramedics were also contacted at the scene and pronounced him dead. Since then the authorities have launched their investigation into the matter. After that they also transported the victim’s body for post mortem examination to know the exact cause of his death.

Police Superintendent Duran Dennis reported while indicating that the speed might have been a contributing factor in the crash, as the vehicle was extensively damaged. Duran Dennis also reported that the victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One of the eye witnesses reported that the impact of the fatal accident was very heavy which disfigured his jeep and also took his life on the spot.

Authorities reported that the family members of the victim also responded to the scene and upon seeing the victim’s condition they could not control themselves and started crying.

They further stated that investigators are continuing their investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Additionally police officers also urged the drivers or motorists to “drive responsibly and safely, reduce speed, and avoid drinking or texting while driving, especially during the holiday season, as their one mistake can take their or someone’s life.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details become available to WIC News.