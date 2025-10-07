Flavours of Barbados take center stage as Food and Rum Festival 2025 officially launched

The October 4 launch provided a tantalizing preview of future offerings, featuring culinary creations from some of the island’s top chefs.

Barbados: ‘Barbados is on the Menu!, the aromas of sizzling delicacies and the smooth notes of island rum filled the air on Saturday as Barbados officially launched the 14th edition of its world-renowned Food and Rum Festival 2025 at Golden Square Freedom Park.

The highly anticipated launch, held on October 4, offered a mouth-watering preview of what’s to come, with culinary creations prepared by some of the island’s top chefs.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Carol Roberts announced the launch of the Food and Rum Festival and said that this year’s theme is “Barbados is on the Menu.”

She further described the theme as more than just branding but a commitment to celebrating the essence of Bajan cuisine while showcasing the flavours that define the island.

She further said that the festival returns this year from November 6 to 9 with a new edition to this year's calendar, as the Community Cook-Off Competition is set to be represented as part of the culinary festival celebration.

The community cook-off competition is set to feature representatives from each parish mentored by chefs from the festival’s official team who will prepare meals in an elimination round. With the six finalists set to compete for the title of Barbados’ best community cook.

The top three best community cooks in Barbados are set to be awarded a total of $15,000 in prize money.

The culinary experience event schedule is as follows:

On Thursday, November 6, Oistins Under the Stars, the opening night is set to take place at Oistins, Christ Church. The International Chefs Cooking Demo (Free Event) Friday, November 7, at Speightstown Esplanade.

The Community Cook Off Finals are set to take place on Friday, November 7, 2025 at Queen’s Park. The Rise & Rum on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at the Copacabana Beach Club.

Rum Route: Various Locations on Saturday, November 8, 2025 while the Liquid Gold Feast will be taking place on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at the Carifesta House.

Tickets are reportedly officially on sale for the Barbados Food and Rum Festival 2025. From Oistins Under the Stars to Rum Route, to Rise & Rum and the Liquid Gold Feast, the island’s biggest culinary celebration is back.