Barbados welcomes 3 maiden calls within a week, boosting tourism and economy

Cruise tourism is a key pillar of Barbados’ economy, making a significant contribution to the island’s overall growth.

Barbados: The Port of Bridgetown is buzzling with huge activity with inaugural calls of magnificent cruises Iona and Majestic Princess. These vessels docked on January 26 and 28, 2025 and brought over 5000 and 3469 visitors respectively.

With the arrival of Majestic Princess, Barbados has welcomed three maiden cruise calls within a week as the Odyssey Of The Seas made call on January 22. This has provided a major push to the tourism sector and the overall economy, marking a significant boost for local vendors.

The tourism officials of Barbados hosted a traditional plaque exchange ceremony onboard the three cruises to mark these significant occasions.

Arrival of Majestic Princess to Barbados

The authorities lauded the Majestic Princess and said that as the third Royal class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, the vessel is consistently a top choice for cruisers and industry experts.

It was further highlighted that during this winter season, Barbados will be benefitting from two calls from the Majestic Princess, joining sister ships the Island Princess and the Enchanted Princess, for a total of five calls from the Princess Cruise Line.

Divisional Manager of Business Development & Strategy of the Barbados Port Inc, Jane Brome boarded the cruise to formally welcome Captain Giuseppe Castellano, the crew as well as the passengers to Barbados and exchange plaques commemorating the inaugural voyage. The historic exchange of plaques was also witnessed by Barbados Port Inc.’s Harbour Master, George K. Fergusson, and the Assistant Manager of Cruise Operations, Randolph Moore.

Iona makes maiden call

On January 26th, Barbados celebrated the maiden call of P&O Cruises’ magnificent ship, the Iona. Since its debut in 2021, the cruise has set the bar for modern cruise ship design, sustainability as well as unforgettable travel experiences.

The cruise arrived with around 5200 passengers and Captain Andrew Wolverson, his crew and guests were welcomed by a delegation including officials of Barbados Port Inc, the Barbados Tourism and Marketing Inc. and Platinum Port Agency, during a traditional plaque exchange ceremony.

CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc Andrea Franklin highlighted that the visit marks a deeper connection between the island nation and the P&O company which highlights the confidence and trust in the island as a sought-after destination for couples, families and travel groups.

Franklin noted as the premier homeport in the Southern Caribbean, Barbados continues to shine, welcoming both luxury and contemporary vessels with open arms. “We extend heartfelt gratitude to P&O Cruises for their unwavering commitment to the island and look forward to many more shared journeys and unforgettable experiences with passengers from around the world.”

Iona is on a 35-night voyage which started in Southampton, UK. The vessel departs Barbados today for Castries St. Lucia.

Odyssey of the Seas arrived on January 22

On Wednesday, January 22, Barbados welcomed the Odyssey of the Seas which arrived for its maiden call. As one of the newest ships in the Quantum Class fleet, the cruise offers passengers with various innovative as well as exciting features, which ensures an unparalleled cruise experience.

While welcoming the cruise, Chief Product Development Officer, Marsha Alleyne said that she is thankful to the captain for bringing the cruise to the island’s shores and this truly showcases the robust collaboration between Barbados and Royal Caribbean.

Cruise tourism remains vital pillar of Barbados

The cruise tourism is a significant pillar of Barbados’ overall economy with the sector contributing significantly to the overall growth of the island. According to the stats, from January to November 2023, the island welcomed 526,114 cruise passengers. This number grew substantially in 2024 with 649,125 cruise arrivals between January to November, showcasing an impressive 23% growth in cruise passenger arrivals year on year.

During this period in 2024, Barbados received a total of 360 cruise calls, which is an increase of 61 calls as compared to the same period in 2023.