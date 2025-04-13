PM Browne stated that his government has built “one of the most vibrant economies in the Caribbean.”

Antigua and Barbuda: The economic growth of Antigua and Barbuda is on the second position in the Caribbean and working to become the leading economic powerhouse. Prime Minister Gaston Browne has declared the growth in a rally on Friday night and added that today, they have one of the highest per capita incomes in the region.

PM Browne added that his government had produced “one of the most vibrant economies in the Caribbean." The first position is secured by Guyana in terms of growth performance and per capita incomes.

According to PM Gaston Browne, the government has made great investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure and housing. This has resulted in the generation of employment opportunities for the younger generation, further expanding the long-term national development.

As per PM Browne, the government has made improvements in healthcare with the launch of kidney transplants, hip replacements, and plans for a new cardiac unit. The reopening of a better-equipped cancer centre has also improved the healthcare deliveries in Antigua and Barbuda.

The development of the housing sector with the major upgrades in road infrastructure has also improved the quality of life in the country. The government is also seeking to spend around $100 million new funding to accelerate community roadworks.

In addition to that, the launch of new fivefold in the water production has also enhanced the access to the water in the communities. It provides 11.5 million gallons per day, aiming to improve the country’s most pressing challenges.

The economic support programmes including low-interest loans, duty-free concessions and tax breaks, have also provided elevation to the citizens with collective wealth and other income opportunities.

PM Browne also mentioned the acquisition of the West Indies Oil Company (WIOC) with the use of private capital. It is considered as a perfect example of creative financial management, allowing the country to risk reversing recent gains.