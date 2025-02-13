Guyana inaugurates South America’s largest Lord Shiva statue at Badrinaath Ashram

The statue has been installed by Badrinath Ashram, and it was handcrafted in India and assembled built by the founders of Triveni Mandir in Guyana.

Guyana: A 50-foot statue of Lord Shiva was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Badrinaath Ashram in Guyana. This statue is the largest of its kind in South America, marking a significant development for Hindu community residing in Guyana.

The statue has been installed by Badrinath Ashram, and it was handcrafted in India and assembled built by the founders of Triveni Mandir in Guyana. The inauguration ceremony took place just in time for Maha Shivratri which will be observed on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The ceremony began with all attendees singing the National Anthem of India, showing their respect for this significant milestone. Additionally, attendees were dressed in traditional Indian attire, with women wearing sarees and men wearing kurtas and pajamas.

According to the information, the grand inauguration ceremony was attended by several officials including President Dr Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Minister of Local Government Sonia Parag among other officials.

The ceremony is said to be a celebration of the new chapter in the history of Guyana and Hinduism in the country. There is one other statue of Lord Shiva in Guyana which is in Versailles Shivala in West Bank of Demerara.

During the ceremony, President Ali said that the inauguration of the largest Lord Shiva Murti in South America at the Badrinaath Ashram in Spring Garden on the Essequibo Coast represents a new page in the history of Guyana and Hinduism in the country.

He also emphasised that investments of this nature are important to reinforce the sense of community, belonging, selflessness, faith, and conscientiousness, which are all important tenets of Hinduism.

According to the President, his government is working on ways to support the development of pandits, pastors, and imams from across the country, and emphasised that faith and spirituality are essential pillars of a grounded nation.

Talking about the significance of Ashram, he said, “This beautiful Ashram must remind us every day that we are bringing everyone together.” Dr Ali further expressed his delight over the rain showers which fell saying that it signifies life itself and renewal.

“It signifies devotion. It signifies love. It signifies rebirth. It signifies compassion. That is what Varsha means,” outlined the President.

He further emphasised that this ashram is fundamental, and it adds to the infrastructure that supports Hinduism, morality and ethics. He said that he feels blessed to be living in a country of diversity which respects and honours every community.

The President highlighted that this investment is an outer expression of love and reverence which the devotees will hold and added that that love, and reverence is what has allowed Hinduism to blossom in Guyana for the past 170 years.

Hindu Community in Guyana

Hindus are a significant minority group in Guyana, making up around 31% of the population as of 2020. This makes the country having the highest percentage of Hindus in the Western Hemisphere.

The country gives home vibes to visitors from India as the Indian-ness is quite visible in every corner of Guyana. Georgetown is also home to one of the many and probably the biggest temples the ISKCON.

The thriving community are descendants of indentured labourers from India who were transported to European colonies during the British Raj during the early 19th century. Because of this huge percentage of population being Hindus, the locals and the government officials celebrate with them their local festivals including Diwali and Maha Shivratri with huge grandeur and cultural fervour.