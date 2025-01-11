PM Browne unveils plan to revitalise coconut, peanut farming in Barbuda

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that his government aims to place a new plan to promote coconut and peanut farming in Barbuda. He said the government also plans to develop nurseries for ornamental plants.



He further noted that the advancement of agriculture in Barbuda is part of a wider strategy to diversify the island's economy, enhance its food security and promote sustainable development.



While speaking on a local radio program, PM Browne further highlighted the significance of Barbuda’s agricultural potential as it continues to rebuild from the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. PM said that the revitalisation of coconut and peanut farming will enhance the island’s self-sufficiency and create economic opportunities for local farmers and businesses.

He outlined that Barbuda has significant potential to contribute to national food security and his government is focused on scaling up coconut and peanut farming as part of this vision.



Furthermore, the Prime Minister also disclosed plans to establish ornamental plant nurseries to support the beautification projects across Antigua and Barbuda. He explained that these nurseries will supply plants for landscaping along major highways and public spaces which will complement the efforts to create a more vibrant and attractive environment.



Notably, this agricultural push aligns with the growing reputation of Barbuda as a luxury tourist destination which is supported by its inclusion in Frommer’s 2025 list of the best places to visit.



The government is also seeing agriculture and tourism as complementary pillars which are set to position Barbuda as a hub of sustainability and innovation. According to PM Gaston Browne, his administration is committed to make Barbuda a model for agricultural innovation and environmental sustainability.



He emphasised the expanded airport and other infrastructural projects as critical to improving the island’s connectivity and economic opportunities.

The government is actively encouraging private sector partnerships and providing support through national agricultural agencies to ensure the success of these initiatives.



Barbuda’s agricultural resurgence reflects the government’s dedication to sustainable development and long-term growth for the twin islands. With these developments, Browne noted that Antigua and Barbuda is creating a path towards resilience and prosperity and will in future prioritise food security, environmental stewardship and economic diversification.