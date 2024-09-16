Antigua and Barbuda to host 8th World Wellness Weekend from Sept 20-22

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to host the World Wellness Weekend in Antigua and Barbuda from September 20 to 22, 2024 to celebrate health, happiness and holistic living. The island nation will be buzzing with activities as they celebrate the weekend for its 8th edition.



While sharing the details through its official Facebook account, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority noted, “Join us for World Wellness Weekend in Antigua & Barbuda! From September 20 to 22nd, come out and celebrate health, happiness, and holistic living with us. Enjoy a weekend full of wellness activities, relaxation, and rejuvenation in our island paradise. Don’t miss this chance to focus on YOU!”



The authority is hosting various events to celebrate this weekend which will kick off on September 20 with a Tree Planting ceremony at the Christian Valley Agricultural Centre.



The second day will witness a Road Hike during which the attendees will get a chance to hike from Cedar Grove Playfield to Mathhias Drive following which there will be a kick boxing and mindful meditation exercise and a family fun day.



The family fun day will be a free event featuring games, activities, youth entertainment and interactive sessions for the general public. The event will also have food on sale.



These events are aimed at allowing the attendees to focus on their physical and mental health as these two aspects are very important to lead a healthy lifestyle.



According to the information, people can contact the tourism authority or can show up at any event at their convenience.

The complete schedule of activities to take place for World Wellness Weekend in Antigua and Barbuda is as follows:



ANTIGUA

September 20 – Tree Planting with the Environmental Division at Christian Valley Agricultural Centre from 9 am to 11 am

September 21 – Road Hike from Cedar Grove Playfield and back via SIDS road, jabberwock road, country club road and Matthias Drive from 5 am onwards

September 21 – Kick Boxing and Mindful Meditation at Cedar Grove Playing Field from 8 am onwards

September 21 – Family Fun Day at Sir John E. St Luce Finance and Conference Center from 6 pm onwards



BARBUDA