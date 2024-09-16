Monday, 16th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Antigua and Barbuda to host 8th World Wellness Weekend from Sept 20-22

The authority is hosting various events to celebrate this weekend which will kick off on September 20 with a Tree Planting ceremony at the Christian Valley Agricultural Centre.

Monday, 16th September 2024

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to host the World Wellness Weekend in Antigua and Barbuda from September 20 to 22, 2024 to celebrate health, happiness and holistic living. The island nation will be buzzing with activities as they celebrate the weekend for its 8th edition. 

While sharing the details through its official Facebook account, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority noted, “Join us for World Wellness Weekend in Antigua & Barbuda! From September 20 to 22nd, come out and celebrate health, happiness, and holistic living with us. Enjoy a weekend full of wellness activities, relaxation, and rejuvenation in our island paradise. Don’t miss this chance to focus on YOU!”

The authority is hosting various events to celebrate this weekend which will kick off on September 20 with a Tree Planting ceremony at the Christian Valley Agricultural Centre. 

The second day will witness a Road Hike during which the attendees will get a chance to hike from Cedar Grove Playfield to Mathhias Drive following which there will be a kick boxing and mindful meditation exercise and a family fun day. 

The family fun day will be a free event featuring games, activities, youth entertainment and interactive sessions for the general public. The event will also have food on sale. 

These events are aimed at allowing the attendees to focus on their physical and mental health as these two aspects are very important to lead a healthy lifestyle. 

According to the information, people can contact the tourism authority or can show up at any event at their convenience.

The complete schedule of activities to take place for World Wellness Weekend in Antigua and Barbuda is as follows:


ANTIGUA 

  • September 20 – Tree Planting with the Environmental Division at Christian Valley Agricultural Centre from 9 am to 11 am
  • September 21 – Road Hike from Cedar Grove Playfield and back via SIDS road, jabberwock road, country club road and Matthias Drive from 5 am onwards 
  • September 21 – Kick Boxing and Mindful Meditation at Cedar Grove Playing Field from 8 am onwards 
  • September 21 – Family Fun Day at Sir John E. St Luce Finance and Conference Center from 6 pm onwards


BARBUDA 

  • September 20 – Free Health Screening and Nutrition Talk at Barbuda Community Wellness Center, Ginnery Street from 10 am to 2 pm
  • September 20 – Fitness Fusion – A combination of Exercise and Endurance at Holy Trinity School Ground from 4 30 to 6 30 pm
  • September 21 – Community and Coastal Clean Up, Beautification and Tree Planting at 6 pm
  • September 21 – Movie on the Lawn at Fisheries Complex (Gates open at 6 pm and movie begins at 7 pm)
  • September 22 - Special Service at local churches islandwide

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Most teenager deaths caused by road accidents, report finds

Monday, 16th September 2024

Timothy Harris and Khamis Al-Sahouti.
Uncategorised

Qatar gives St Kitts-Nevis $300,000 for hurricane recovery

Monday, 16th September 2024

Uncategorised

Caribbean focused on building resilience in tourism: Minister Bartlett

Monday, 16th September 2024

Uncategorised

PM Skerrit virtually attends 69th meeting of the heads of authorities of...

Monday, 16th September 2024

Uncategorised

PM Harris says auxiliary employees will soon learn new details about pens...

Monday, 16th September 2024

Uncategorised

US announces US$1.5 mn to advance Resilience and Energy Initiatives in Ca...

Monday, 16th September 2024

Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson joined the hosts of New York Living on PIX11 to share valuable travel insight on St. Kitts.
Uncategorised

Marsha Henderson promotes St Kitts and Nevis on American Talk Show

Monday, 16th September 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers records highest ever partnership of 199 runs in C...

Monday, 16th September 2024