Dominica gears up for cruise boom: Over 13,000 visitors expected this week

Thousands of passengers arriving in Dominica this week are expected to boost the economy, benefiting local vendors, tour guides, and taxi drivers.

Dominica is all set to welcome a total of 13,368 cruise visitors aboard 12 cruises this week between February 24 to March 2, 2025. The island nation already welcomed three cruises yesterday including MV Windsurf, MV Royal Clipper and MV Star Flyer which docked at different ports island wide.

These hundreds and thousands of passengers which are set to arrive to Dominica this week are anticipated to give a huge push to the overall economy and a lot of business to local vendors including tour guides and taxi drivers. Several of them will also go on local tours and excursions, cherishing the overall beauty of the Nature Isle.

Today, the island will be welcoming the luxurious cruise MV Grandeur of the Seas with a whopping 2440 passengers. This vessel will dock at Dominica’s main port Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

Tomorrow, two cruises will arrive simultaneously to the island including MS Vista and MV Marella Discovery docking at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port respectively with 1250 and 1904 passengers.

Meanwhile, on February 27, MV Aidabella, SY Sea Cloud II and SY Sea Cloud will arrive and will dock at different ports including Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth. The month will end with the arrival of MV Marella Discovery at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 2124 passengers.

The next day MV Mein Schiff 2 will arrive at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 2894 passengers, marking a great start to the next month. Also, MV Marella Explorer 2 will be arriving with 2253 passengers at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on March 2, 2025.

Complete Cruise Schedule for Dominica (February 24 to March 2)

February 24

MV Windsurf – Woodbridge Bay Port (342 passengers)

MV Royal Clipper – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (227 passengers)

MV Star Flyer – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (170 passengers)

February 25

MV Grandeur of the Seas – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2440 passengers)

February 26

MS Vista – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (1250 passengers)

MV Marella Voyager – Woodbridge Bay Port (1904 passengers)

February 27

MV Aidabella – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2500 passengers)

SY Sea Cloud II – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (94 passengers)

SY Sea Cloud – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (64 passengers)

February 28

MV Marella Discovery – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2124 passengers)

March 1

MV Mein Schiff 2 – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2894 passengers)

March 2

MV Marella Explorer 2 – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2253 passengers)