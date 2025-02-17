Over 12000 cruise visitors set to arrive in Dominica this week

Over 12,000 cruise visitors are set to boost Dominica's economy this week, with nine cruises bringing passengers for scheduled tours and excursions.

Dominica: A total of 12,859 cruise visitors are set to arrive to the Commonwealth of Dominica this week (February 17-23) aboard nine cruises. These thousands of cruise passengers are set to go on scheduled tours and excursions, giving a major push to the local economy.

Today, the island will be welcoming a smaller vessel SY Sea Cloud with 64 visitors. The ship will dock at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth and is scheduled to stay on the island overnight.

Tomorrow, two other cruises will be arriving to Dominica including MSC Explora II and MV Seven Seas Grandeur. These vessels will bring 922 and 829 visitors respectively and will dock at different ports including Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port.

The following day, MV Costa Fascinosa will be docking at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth bringing a whopping 3800 passengers. Another magnificent cruise MV AIDAluna will arrive on February 20 at the Roseau Cruise Ship berth with 2500 visitors.

On February 21, two vessels will arrive to Dominica including MV Viking Sea and MSV Club Med II. These cruises are set to dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 1000 passengers and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth with 394 passengers respectively.

The week will end with the arrival of MV Aidaperla with 3256 passengers at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. These thousands of cruise visitors will give a major push to the overall economy, benefitting local vendors including tour guides and cab drivers.

Complete Cruise Schedule for Dominica (February 17 to 23)

February 17-18

SY Sea Cloud – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (64 passengers)

February 18

MSC Explora II – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (922 passengers)

MV Seven Seas Grandeur – Woodbridge Bay Port (829 passengers)

February 19

MV Costa Fascinosa – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (3800 passengers)

February 20

MV Aidaluna – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2500 passengers)

February 21

MV Viking Sea – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (1000 passengers)

MSV Club Med II – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (394 passengers)

February 22

SY Sea Cloud II – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (94 passengers)

February 23

MV Aidaperla – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (3256 passengers)