Dominica: PM Skerrit meets Pope Leo XIV to discuss social support, education and climate issues
Pope Leo XIV met with Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to discuss the Church’s role in social support, education and shared concerns like climate change.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
Dominica: His Holiness Pope Leo XIV holds private audiences with Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, on Friday morning to discuss the Church’s contribution to Dominica in social assistance and education.
According to the Vatican News, their conversation also touched on some current regional and national socio-political issues, including societal challenges and the consequences of climate change.
Furthermore their conversation was also said to have touched on the renewal of the mutual commitment to promote cooperation for the good of the Dominican people.
In a Facebook post, Roosevelt Skerrit expressed, "what an honour it was to meet His Holiness Pope Leo XIV where they not only spoke on the Church’s influence on Dominica but further touched on shared concerns over socio-political challenges, particularly on the consequences that it has had on climate change."
“The occasion was a blessing for me personally, but also important for Dominica, reminding us that even as a small nation, our voice matters in the global community of faith.”
Prime Minister Skerrit accompanied by his wife Melissa Poponne Skerrit, said in the Facebook post that he did not only feel honoured but the occasion was a blessing for him personally as he believes every step of Dominica’s journey is ordered by God, and the encounter with the Pope was no exception.
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
