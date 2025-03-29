Guyana: 2-year-old boy found dead in septic tank after hours-long search

Hours after the two-year-old child was reported missing in Guyana, his dead body was discovered by the members of the search party in a septic tank.

Guyana: In a shocking discovery, a two-year-old boy was found in a septic tank on Thursday at his residence in Guyana. The victim identified as Delvorron Forde lived with his parents – Naomi Forde and Aaron Bedaysie along with eight other family members.

Reports indicated that the incident took place between 17:00 and 17:06 on March 27 at his home in Lot 359 Tabatinga, Lethem, Central Rupununi, Guyana. Soon after the discovery was made, the mother reported the incident with the police officials, leading to an investigation into the tragic death.

According to the child’s mother, around 5 pm on Thursday, she was washing clothes in their partially fenced yard while the victim was playing nearby with his 7-year-old cousin. He reportedly approached her, asking for a bath, but she told him to wait as she was busy with the clothes.

The mother said that she had briefly stepped away to fetch water for him to take a bath and she returned only to find him missing. This led to a frantic search by the family members and the neighbours that lasted for several hours.

Around 1:20 am on March 28, the lifeless body of the child was discovered in a septic tank behind their home, around 15 feet from where his mother had been.

It is reported that a member of the search party removed the body from the tank before the police arrived. Upon arrival, police officials saw a 12 by 12 manhole on the septic tank, which the parents said had been covered with plywood. Police also stated that there were no visible marks of violence on the child’s body.

Delvor was transported to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival and his body has been taken the mortuary of the hospital, pending a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of his death.

The investigations into the incident are still ongoing with the police probing chances into any type of foul play. As of now, it is being believed that he fell in the tank while playing in the yard.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with locals expressing their condolences to the family members through Facebook. “He is just 2 year omg my son is 2 and he doesn't talk as yet I always afraid to let him out of my sight sorry for your loss,” wrote a local named Natasha Roberts while another said, “So sad parents need to take more attention to the little one this is a baby. Don't let them out of your eyesight.”