Guyana: Father films 1-year-old hanging from curtain to threaten ex-partner, arrested

Guyana: A man was arrested in Guyana after he recorded his one-year-old daughter hanging and screaming from a bedsheet and sent it to the child’s mother. According to the information, the bizarre incident took place at the man’s residence in Wismar, Linden earlier this week.

According to the information, the woman identified as Sawdia Bobb reportedly walked out of the relationship recently and the suspect identified as Kester Johnson was having difficulty dealing with the situation. The couple had been together for ten years and share three children together aged 3, 2 and 1.

The suspect allegedly recorded the video on his mobile following which he sent it to the child’s mother as a threat over a police complaint that she had filed earlier against him for abusing her.

It is not yet clear if the one-year-old was left in his care after the breakup, but the video shows the child struggling for breath as a window curtain is wrapped around his neck and his feet was off the ground and he struggles to take hold of a tree near to her. The child was hanging from a tree in the yard.

Before the arrest was made, the angry villagers who saw the video beat him severely following which they handed him over to the police. The suspect was arrested at his Blueberry Hill home and taken into custody.

The police also said that charges are expected soon against the suspect of child abuse and child endangerment. The 1-year-old is reportedly safe though her whereabouts are not clear at this time.

Police investigators visited the child’s mother on Tuesday morning after a video recording of the incident appeared on social media. The woman told the Policemen that she had deleted the video, but she later retrieved it from the trash file in her phone and turned the phone over to the investigators.

The Police said four days ago, the woman visited the Police station with a complaint of the man abusing her. However, she left the station without providing a written statement. It is believed that she decided to go to the home of a friend.

The investigations into the incident are still ongoing with police assuring the locals that justice will be served.