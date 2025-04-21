Vatican in shock: Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday at 88

Pope Francis made history as the first pope of Latin American descent and the first Jesuit to hold the papacy.

Pope Francis passed away at 88 years of age on Easter Monday, 21 April 2025 at 9:45 am. Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, Cardinal Kevin Farrell presented the information to the public. Pope Francis passed away at his residence at Casa Santa Marta that is situated inside the Vatican.

Who is Pope Francis?

Pope Francis was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina during 1936. His birth name was Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Pope Francis made it into the history becoming the first pope with Latin American background and also the first Jesuit to achieve this position. Francis became the first non-European pontiff since at least the last 1,200 years.

His papacy began in 2013 when he assumed the role through which he governed as the supreme Roman Catholic leader for more than ten years.

Concerns regarding Pope Francis’ health condition

His last decade brought increasing health complications for the Pope. He was admitted to the hospital because of his bronchitis diagnosis in February 2025. Medical tests revealed that his pair of lungs was affected by pneumonia following several days of illness.

He was under medical treatment at the hospital for 38 days until he returned back with relatively better health to the Vatican City. The Pontiff was on medical observation for quite a few days at his residency before passing away.

Pope Francis appeared before the public for the last time even though his health was deteriorating during Easter Sunday. Francis extended his blessing to all the people who had assembled at St. Peter's Square. He delivered his last address to the public during this occasion.

Pope Francis: A protagonist of humanity and Service

People recognized Pope Francis through his temperament which consisted of gentle demeanor and humble character. The main priority of his governance revolved around delivering aid to needy and impoverished people. He frequently discussed topics related to justice, climate change as well as peace. Through his work, the church enhanced and he promoted both better care of the Catholic Church and encouraged love as well as forgiveness.

The Vatican City announced the service will be basic in accordance with his personal preferences. His final resting place will not be under St. Peter’s Basilica but at the Basilica of St. Mary Major which held special value for him.

Pope Francis will be remembered as a leader who displayed profound devotion toward people and restored hope for many people throughout the entire world.