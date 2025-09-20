PM Drew reflects on resilience and growth as St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates 42 years of Independence

St. Kitts and Nevis raised its flag as the newest independent nation in the Caribbean, on September 19, 1983. Forty two years later, the federation’s leader Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew reflects on the country’s journey of resilience, growth, and national pride.

Speaking in the country’s 42nd Independence day address while standing on the newly reconstructed main road in St. Peters with the wind on his back and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis in view.

The Prime Minister Terrance Drew wished happy independence to fellow citizens, residents and friends at home and abroad of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Happy Independence Day. Today we gather in spirit as one people to celebrate 42 years since our federation raised its own flag, charted its own path and took its own rightful place among the family of nations.”

The Prime Minister proceeded to state that Independence is more than a date on the calendar. It is a living journey, a steady progress of a people determined to stand tall, walk their own road, and to build a future worthy of generations to come.

Various Developments

“A sustainable future in view, independence is not a single leap from point A to point Z.” Prime Minister Drew proceeded to note the country's multiple developments that were brought about by the government as this year’s theme suggests, perpetual progress.

“Beneath my feet is new asphalt, newly laid, smooth and short. Around us you can see the careful grain of verges and fresh road markings, the drains that carry flood waters safely to sea, the connecting sidewalks and the lights that make the night safer for all.”

He went on to state that the roads built not just in St. Peter's but throughout St. Kitts and Nevis across the network of rehabilitated and upgraded corridors that now move all people and the country’s economy more safely and efficiently are the roots by which independence becomes real in the lives of ordinary people.

“Every lane restored, every culvert replaced, every black top we lay is a piece of that freedom, practical, measurable and felt.” It is a steady match, a prideful movement and a road that continues beyond the horizon.

“Nation building is never only about the journey. As roads must lead somewhere, they must connect to a larger design, an economy that works, services that deliver, institutions that protect, and a shared vision that lifts us higher together.”

He proceeded to note the government’s aim since August 2022, to not merely only speak of progress, but to show it in ways that touch lives. Noting that in the last year alone, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have seen an increase in the minimum wage not once but twice in three years, from EC360 dollars per week to EC 500 dollars per week.

He further highlighted the introduction of pensions for Government Auxiliary employees as historic as it first benefited 100 of workers across the Civil Service.

The Prime Minister went on to highlight and list some of the government's initiatives that have greatly influenced and bettered the lives of the St. Kitts and Nevis citizens including:

The rollout of the ASPIRE program that has over 4 thousand bank accounts created and over 4.1 million dollars deposited to empower the country’s young people with real financial security and opportunity.

The launch of the Budget Boost Wallet (BBW) that was launched to ease the cost of living for families, with over 36 million dollars, direct financial assistance to over 22,000 persons.

The construction of new climate smart housing solutions for families across the Federation, major improvements in water supply and resilience projects to secure reliable access.

Solar power desalination plants and the near completion of a desalination plan to provide over two million gallons of portable water to people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Upgrades to over 15 miles of road and major infrastructure enhancements across the federation.

Work advancing on a new climate smart-hospital and the reconstruction of the Basseterre High School. Commencement of construction of the Joshua Aadiah Williams Primary School.

Opening of the Connery Football Stadium and major upgrades to the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium.

“Independence is about recognizing that though much has been done, much more remains.” The Prime minister concluded the listing of the achievements by stating that each of the projects serves as a pathway to greater independence.

Further noting that even as the country celebrates progress, they must be honest and admit that the road ahead is long as Independence is not about pretending that we have reached the peak. It is about having the courage to keep toiling, keep paving and keep resurfacing.