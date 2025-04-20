Jady Emmanuel makes history with Saint Lucia’s first CARIFTA sprint gold

Saint Lucia: Jady Emmanuel creates history with first ever Sprint Gold for Saint Lucia in CARIFTA games 2025. The athlete created history in the U-17 event which took place on Saturday at the Hasely Crawford stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Emmanuel participated in the 100m event and scored her personal best of 11.50 seconds and also set a new under-18 national record for Saint Lucia, breaking Julien Alfred’s mark of 11.53 seconds from 2017.

The athlete competed against Jamaica’s Adora Campbell, who was left behind with 11.58 seconds. The athlete is now all set to participate in the 200m event at the CARIFTA games, to which semi-finals are scheduled for 20th and finals on 21st.

Apart from Jady Emmanuel, Saint Lucia secured two more medals at the CARIFTA games 2025. These include one from Naya Jules who was awarded with a silver medal in the girl’s pole vault. The athlete set a new personal best with this match. The athlete also showed commendable performance in the Javelin throw event; however, she was left behind with the bronze position in the next to last round.

Another medal was achieved by Destinee Cenac, who is a 15-year-old student of Joseph’s convent. She participated in the under-17 girls high jump and was able to get a bronze medal. Cenaac earlier stated that her goal is to go across the 1.65m mark, and in her very first attempt, she was able to get over 1.68m. She finished behind Jamaica’s Sackoya Palmer and Barbados' Shia Mottley.

Apart from these three athletes, Saint Lucia has been represented by many other athletes who participated and performed well in the event but were not able to secure a medal in their names. Ricardo Mann, Gabrielle Facey, Denzel Phillips, Joaqwan Alexander are some of those names who performed well and showcased strong competency but were not able to secure a medal in their respective events.

However, there are still many events and games which are yet to be played and represented by Saint Lucia athletes, igniting hopes among Lucians for more medals from the event.