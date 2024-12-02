Barbados shines at CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships with 18-medal haul, Including 4 golds

The Level 2 gymnasts claimed bronze in the All Around Team category at the championship with a score of 113.5500 and Level 6 gymnasts claimed gold in the all around team category with a score of 107.900.

The Barbados Amateur Gymnastics Association CARIFTA team which participated at the inaugural CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jamaica last weekend, secured four gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.

The Level 2 gymnasts claimed bronze in the All Around Team category at the championship with a score of 113.5500 and Level 6 gymnasts claimed gold in the all around team category with a score of 107.900.

Eleven-year-old Mariah Gill won Barbados' first gold medal with a score of 9.500 points on the uneven bars. The Christ Church Foundation student who is a member of Flip Gym also won bronze medals on the vault with 9.300 and the all round with 36.765 points.

Jazara Levine, 14 of Queen’s College, won a gold medal in the level 6 under-16 division in the vault, with a score of 9.325 points

Barbados third gold medal came from a combined team effort at level 6 all around category when Levine, Daniella Small 14 (Ellerslie School), Za ‘Nyah Bostic-White 13, (Queen’s College), Oyinda Buluro 13 (Harrison College) and Cyrina Walcott-Lloyd 14 (The St. Michael School) teamed up to capture gold with a combined score of 107.9000 points. The gymnasts are all members of Flip Gym.

Bostic-White also won a silver medal in the Level 6 under-16 class on the floor exercise with a score of 9.300 points.

Another silver medal came from Walcott-Lloyd in the Level 6 under-16 class on the balance beam with a score of 8.900. She also won bronze medals in the uneven bars with 8.900 points and in the all-round with 36.200 points.

Competing in Level 4 under-13 class, Juliette Sonny of St. Winifred’s School and Flip Gym, placed second on the Floor Exercise with scores of 9.100 and third on the Vault with 9.200 points.

Meanwhile, Level 2 (U-8) gymnast Freya-Rose Smith took home Silver in the Vault with a score of 9.500 and Level 2 (U-10) gymnast Thaliyah Dowrich claimed Bronze in both the Vault (9.425) and the Uneven Bars (9.550).

Also, Level 2 (U-10) gymnast Sya Franklyn claimed Silver in the Uneven Bars (9.575) and Bronze in the All Around (37.925) and Level 5 (U-15) gymnast Amber Haynes took home Gold in the Vault with a score of 9.575.